The BMW Alpina B8 Is the Ideal Grand Tourer

There's something special about any Alpina. The Buchloe, Germany company takes an artistic approach to modifying BMW models, making a lot of big tweaks to produce something that's somehow quite subtle. There's little emphasis on huge horsepower, or track-ready handling, or the styling flourishes that come with that, and a great obsession with refining standard BMW models to a high degree of sophistication.



That's all present in the current Alpina B8. Whereas BMW's own M8 is an incredibly fast car with more trackability than expected from a big coupe, the Alpina B8 goes in another direction. The B8 Gran Coupe is instead among the best GT cars on the market now, so refined that this car best has its own unique drive mode. In addition to BMW's usual Comfort, Eco, and Sport, the Alpina B8 has Comfort Plus. It's the best thing ever.

Chris Perkins

BMW's 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 gets unique Alpina software and a number of modifications to the cooling system to amp output to 612 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. It also gets an Alpina sports exhaust, and a specific calibration for the eight-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to only the rear wheels. It's one of the sweetest engine/transmission combos out there, emphasizing smoothness above all else. The torque curve is just a straight line from 2000 to 5000 rpm, so you only ever have to gently roll onto the throttle to get the B8 to move forward with authority. Shifts are imperceptible in normal driving. And while Alpina's typical up- and downshift buttons seem odd in a paddle-shift world, using them triggers super fast, yet never harsh, gear changes.

Despite what the term "sport exhaust" implies, Alpina's fits with the brand ethos. At most, the sound of the V-8 is present. Not too loud, not too quiet, and always pleasingly musical. It's a soundtrack that perfectly complements the whole vibe of the car.

The word that kept resonating with me is couth. At least in American English, we use the term "uncouth" a lot more, but couth—sophisticated, polished, according to Merriam-Webster—feels right here. An Alpina never shouts about how great it is, or makes reference to vast capabilities. It just goes about its business in quiet, and with utmost competence.

Chris Perkins

Alpina has done a superb job elevating the 8 Series Gran Coupe's appearance. This swoopy four-door was always a handsome car, but with Alpina's subtle styling tweaks, plus its signature green paint and multi-spoke wheels—21 inches in diameter and forged—the B8 is gorgeous.

Those wheels ride on a specially crafted set of non-run-flat Pirelli P-Zero tires. Combined with a unique suspension tune give the B8 an unflappable ride. It's obviously best in Comfort Plus, but even with everything ramped up to its most aggressive settings, the B8 floats over the road surface. Not at the expense of handling, either. I have no doubt that an M8 would lap a track quicker, it's a road-course freak , but the Alpina is well beyond capable, and hugely entertaining enough for fast road driving. And while that M8 may be fast on track, it's quite uncomfortable on the road. I'm convinced that most, if not all, GT car buyers will prefer the Alpina's ride-and-handling balance.

Chris Perkins

Inside, there are only a few unique Alpina touches like badging, wood trim, gauge cluster fonts and colors, and a plaque on the center console. In other markets, Alpina offers its own unique leather trim, but not in the U.S. No matter, though. The 8 Series has one of BMW's best interiors, and with this striking creme and caramel BMW Individual leather trim, it feels composed, refined, and very comfortable. Plus in typical BMW fashion, the ergonomics and interior tech are faultless.

At $150,295 base and around $160,000 as tested, the Alpina B8 is not cheap. It's well into Porsche Panamera territory and around $10,000 more than an M8 Competition Gran Coupe. It's a little facetious, but I'll counter that a Bentley Continental GT starts at around $100,000 more, and the B8 is similarly excellent. Plus, it'll be a lot rarer, and you'll get tons of enthusiast points for driving one.

The Alpina B8 is my dream daily driver. Subtle, fast, beautiful, rare, and luxurious beyond all else. It's a car I'd love to commute to work in every day, or take on a 1000-plus-mile trip. It is an ideal GT car.



