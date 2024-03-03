Big discounts just landed on Apple’s Magic Mouse and Trackpad

If you want to maximize your productivity after buying from MacBook deals or a Mac computer, or if you want to use your purchase from iPad deals as a laptop, then you should consider buying two of Apple’s most popular accessories — the Apple Magic Mouse and the Apple Magic Trackpad. Like most Apple devices, they don’t come cheap, but fortunately, they’re currently on sale from Amazon. The Apple Magic Mouse, originally $79, is down to $68 for $11 in savings, and the Apple Magic Trackpad, originally, $129, is down to $110 for $19 in savings. The discounts may not look like much, but you might as well take advantage of them if you’re going to buy these accessories anyway.

Apple Magic Mouse — $68, was $79

Apple

The wireless and rechargeable Apple Magic Mouse is in our list of the best mouse for Mac as Apple’s premier mouse, which isn’t a surprise considering Apple itself designed it. Like most Apple devices, the accessory features a premium-looking design and superb build quality, and it supports swipe gestures because its Multi-Touch surface essentially functions as a built-in trackpad. It will also glide smoothly across your desk with the help of its optimized foot design. It lasts for more than a month between charges, and it comes with a USB-C to Lightning cable for charging purposes. The Apple Magic Mouse is compatible with all MacBooks and Mac computers running on macOS X 10.11 or later, and all iPads that are powered by iPadOS 13.4 or later.

Buy Now

Apple Magic Trackpad — $110, was $129

The Apple Magic Trackpad 2.

The Apple Magic Trackpad is also in our roundup of the best mouse for Mac, though it’s technically not a mouse. It’s an excellent pointing device though, continuing Apple’s reputation of amazing trackpads in its MacBooks. It will allow you to use all the gestures from a MacBook with your Mac computer or iPad, or even with another MacBook if you want to do the swiping further away from the laptop’s screen. It’s also wireless and rechargeable, with a battery that can last for seven weeks before you need to use the included USB-C to Lightning cable to recharge it. The Apple Magic Trackpad is compatible with MacBooks and Mac computers running on macOS X 10.11 or later, and all iPad models with iPadOS 13.4 or later.

Buy Now