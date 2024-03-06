Best iPad deals: Save on iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini for the New Year

The tablet market is full of options that range from ruggedly-designed tablets for kids to professional creative tools. Apple’s iPad is one of the most popular tablet lineups, with the best iPads offering a similar range of versatility. The lineup includes entry-level options and professional tools for creators. iPads also make some of the best Apple deals, as retailers like Amazon and Best Buy regularly drop the price of older iPad models. Right now you can find some great iPad deals across the lineup, with newer and more expensive models checking in with some savings alongside older iPad models. We’ve tracked down what we feel are the best iPad deals currently taking place, as well as deals on some accessories you should consider if you decide to make a purchase.

Apple iPad 10.2 (9th Gen) 64GB Wi-Fi — $249, was $329

Apple’s A13 Bionic chip is no M1 or M2, but it still offers 64-bit architecture and neural engine support for excellent performance. In other words, this 10.2-inch iPad is incredible value. It has a 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB of storage, supports Touch ID and Apple Pencil (1st Gen), and it’s size, plus all-day battery life make it an excellent choice for anyone with an on-the-go lifestyle.

Apple iPad 10.9 (10th Gen) 64GB Wi-Fi — $350, was $449

The 10.9-inch iPad remains one of the best iPads for someone on a budget. If you just want an easy to use tablet to browse the internet, watch some streaming shows, and do other straightforward tasks, it’s a reasonable solution. The 10th Gen version is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, has a liquid Retina display, WiFi 6 for better connectivity, and works with Touch ID.

Apple iPad Mini 8.3 (6th Gen) 64GB Wi-Fi — $469, was $499

A “little powerhouse”, the Apple iPad Mini is ideal if you need a more portable iPad. It has a smaller 8.3-inch screen but that makes it the perfect middle ground between your phone and a laptop. Performance is pretty good from the A15 Bionic processor which is the same as the one on the iPhone 13. There’s support for the Apple Pencil too making it an ideal tablet for sketching out designs or taking notes. If you want a smaller tablet, this is perfect. Previous iPad Minis weren’t so great performance wise and had a smaller display, but the 6th generation model fixes that.

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) 256GB Wi-Fi — $600, was $749

Offering incredible value, the iPad Air is a great option if you don’t want to splurge on the iPad Pro but you still want plenty of power. While the screen isn’t quite as good as the iPad Pro, everything else about it is high-end including its M1 processor. Thanks to plenty of accessory compatibility, it’s a good bet for when you need to be more productive, but is great for relaxing, too. All-day battery life keeps you going into the late hours without a charge.

More Apple iPad deals we love, including accessories

You can enrich your iPad experience with accessories. For example, with an Apple Pencil you can sketch out designs or write notes. The Magic Keyboard makes it easier to type up essays or other reports, while there are many case options for keeping your beloved tablet safe. If you are going to get a stylus, read our guide on which Apple Pencil to buy for your tablet first, as choosing can be somewhat complicated.

Here are some other Apple iPad deals we love, on cases, the Apple pencil, and more:

