'Better than cable': The uber-popular Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is down to just $20

Stop everything: Amazon just dropped a killer deal on the mega-popular Fire TV Stick Lite. The streaming gizmo, now just $20, syncs with your Wi-Fi to let you access a boatload of goodness, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Peacock, Max, Starz and Showtime. Between a smorgasbord of viewing options and the Fire TV Stick's interactive settings — such as pop-up results for actor and director names via IMDb — you might be tempted to ditch cable for good.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

At over 30% off, this handy device is less expensive than a movie ticket and popcorn. The $20 price is also on par with the lowest we've seen this year. It dropped a bit lower around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the soonest we'd expect another deal of that caliber is Prime Day. You can also score major savings on the other devices in the Fire Stick lineup.

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you have an older TV or just don't like the video-streaming settings that came with your set, you need the Fire TV Stick Lite. It's the same as the standard Fire TV Stick, but with a more streamlined remote. It still comes with Alexa for voice search, hands-free navigation and instant access to news, weather and sports scores. We think it's one of the best video-streaming devices out there, especially at this price.

The Fire TV Stick Lite will bolster your binge-watching with easier access to streaming apps. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This thing is beyond popular. More than 49,000 reviewers have bestowed a coveted five-star rating on this "better than cable" gizmo, saying it's a cinch to operate, even for tech holdouts.

Pros 👍

"What took me so long to try this? Who knows?" said one recent convert. "I am a 75-year-old lady, so naturally a bit apprehensive about installing this new gizmo. My cable bill was ridiculous and being on a fixed income, I just wanted to try to do something to lower the cost. I installed this easily and now enjoy more entertainment than I was getting with the cable service that I was paying over $100 a month for!"

"This product is a game-changer," said another. "I resisted using it for years. I purchased a smart TV, it got me hooked. The other TVs needed to be upgraded to take advantage of the streaming apps; this is an economical way to do it. ... Not only do I get to watch shows of my youth, but new programs as well. It's great to binge-watch series I didn't have time to watch when they first aired. ... The best part is choosing what to watch when I want to watch it. I can tap into my cable subscriptions or look through other options. With this product, I can live my life and be entertained when I have time for it!"

Enthused a third reviewer: "I love that it has buttons for Prime and Netflix right on the remote ... it is now so much easier to get to those services. I have an older model TV, so this new Fire Stick works wonders and lets me view things with ease. It was easy to install and program the remote. And it cost me less than the original 'older' one I had!"

"HD streaming with access to free and live TV has transformed my entertainment experience," wrote another shopper. "The Alexa Voice Remote Lite makes navigation a breeze, and the added smart home controls are a fantastic bonus."

Cons 👎

On shoppers' wishlist? Volume control. One remarked, "It was really easy to set up and works perfectly. The only downside is that it can't turn up or down my TV volume." (Note: For volume control, consider the one-step-up Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, on sale now for $30.)

Another buyer commented that required updates can be a nuisance. "I especially like the ability to search using voice commands. One slight complaint is that there are frequent updates that delay any TV connection. Although most delays are one to two minutes as promised, I find it frustrating when they last five-plus minutes."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

