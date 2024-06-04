Best Samsung monitor deals: 4K monitors, ultrawide, and more

With some of the best monitors on the market, Samsung is one of the best-known brands out there that makes monitors, so if you’re looking for something pretty high-end and fancy, Samsung is the way to go. In fact, not only does Samsung also make some of the best gaming monitors, but there’s a lot of integration with its Galaxy phones, some of the best phones you can grab too, so if you’re already in the Samsung ecosystem, it’s worth it to go with a Samsung monitor. Also, don’t worry, you won’t have to grab the most high-end gaming PC deals to take advantage of Samsung monitors, since it offers a lot of excellent budget options as well.

If you’re not quite sure what monitor to buy, check out our computer monitor buying guide to get a better sense of what you need. And, if you don’t find it among Samsung monitors, you can always check some other great monitor deals and OLED monitor deals as well.

Samsung 22-inch T350 Full HD monitor — $100, was $120

Samsung

Not all monitors have to cost an arm and a leg, and the Samsung T350 is a good example. While it is a bit smaller at 22 inches, it has a very small border and runs an FHD resolution with a very reasonable 75Hz refresh rate. Throw in the AMD Freesync, and this is a surprisingly good monitor for gaming at a desk, whether you’re running a gaming PC or even a console, with the Xbox Series S being the perfect example.

Buy Now

Samsung 27-inch Full HD curved monitor — $150, was $170

Samsung

Of course, if you’re willing to spend a little bit more, you can get yourself the fancier Samsung CF39 Series, which is a 27-inch curved monitor, and probably one of the cheapest you’re going to find. While it only runs an FHD resolution, it does come with AMD Freesync and a 4ms response time, making it another solid option for gaming. That said, if you mostly want it to watch content, it has really great color reproduction and contrast.

Buy Now

Samsung 32-inch S39C Full HD curved monitor — $240, was $270

Samsung

Larger-sized monitors can be really great, especially if you need a lot of extra screen real estate for work or for hobbies. Luckily, this Samsung S39C has a pretty good deal on it, with the only big downside being that it only runs FHD, which is a bit low for the price point, and can be problematic due to lower pixel density. Otherwise, it’s an excellent curved monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate, making it another great option for those who want to do budget and mid-level gaming.

Buy Now

Samsung 32-inch M7B Full HD smart monitor — $330, was $400

Samsung

If you aren’t familiar with the concept of a smart monitor, we don’t blame you, as that’s something that’s pretty unique to Samsung. Essentially it means that your monitor can also run the traditional Smart TV TizenOS you see on Samsung TVs, so it can act as both a TV and a monitor. Even more interesting is the ability to use Microsoft 365 directly from the screen, so you can get work done without even having to switch your desktop on. There’s also integration for Xbox Game Pass in certain places and, if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, you can mirror it’s screen on the monitor too.

Buy Now

Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K smart gaming monitor — $649, was $1,100

Samsung

We’re finally at the higher end of the gaming monitors, and while these certainly cost a pretty penny, you do get a lot out of it in return. For example, this excellent 32-inch gaming monitor runs a 4k resolution and has Quantum Mini LEDs, which give you a lot better picture quality. It also has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, both of which are quite impressive at 4k resolutions, even at this price tag. It’s also worth mentioning that it has HDR2000, although HDR on monitors isn’t quite at the same level it is as traditional TVs, so that’s important to keep in mind.

Buy Now

Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 4K curved gaming monitor — $850, was $1,300

Samsung

On the other hand, if you want a curved monitor and are willing to go down in size, the Neo G8 is a solid option, especially since it also has an incredible 240hz refresh rate. That makes it an excellent monitor for competitive sports and other action-oriented games where every frame counts. Of course, you will likely need a powerful card like the RTX 4090 to get there, although you could potentially push the refresh rate with graphical and resolution compromises.

Buy Now

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G93C OLED curved gaming monitor — $1,100, was $1,600

Samsung

While ultra-widescreen monitors aren’t common, there are a surprising number of options out there, and they’re great if you want the next level of immersion. The Samsung Odyssey G93C is the perfect example of that; sitting at a whopping 49 inches across and running a gorgeous OLED panel, it’s hard to argue that this won’t give you some incredible immersion, even if it does cost a ton. Of course, it also comes with a lot of other features for that price, including a 240Hz refresh rate, a very solid 0.03ms response time, and DisplayHDR 400, so it’s probably one of the best ultra-widescreen monitors you’re going to find.

Buy Now

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming screen — $1,800, was $2,700

Samsung / Samsung

If you really want to take your screen to the next level, there is nothing quite like the Samsung Odyssey Ark. It is a massive 55-inch monitor that is not only curved and feels like a cockpit, but can actually turn horizontally so that you can run it with three whole screens, one on top of another. It has a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, as well as the same Quantum Mini-LED technology as above, so you’re getting something really high end. Interestingly, it also comes with a dial that you can use to control the screen, and it even has the same smart TV tech as the M5 Smart Monitor, so it’s very versatile, as you’d expect for something with this price tag.

Buy Now