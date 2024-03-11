The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals in March 2024

If you’re not excited by the traditional devices that are available from phone deals, then you should think about getting the stylish Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The latest model of Samsung’s foldable phones offers amazing looks, a sleek design, a massive screen, and powerful performance — all of which come with an expensive price. If you still want it, then check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals that we’ve rounded up below for discounts that will help you save some cash with your purchase.

Today’s best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 being available for a few months now, some great deals are going on. If you’re trading in your old phone, you could save a substantial sum. However, even if you haven’t got a phone to trade in, there are plenty of good ways to save with some third-party retailers discounting the phone to make it that touch more affordable.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the best foldable of its kind. That might not sound like much given it’s a relatively niche field still but it’s demonstrated how well Samsung has revised the format each time, leading to this gorgeous phone.

It’s thinner and lighter than ever with a new Flex Hinge mechanism that means you can close the phone without a gap. It has a 6.2-inch cover screen with 2316 x 904 resolution before opening up to provide a 7.6-inch 2176 x 1812 inner screen which means plenty of room to work or browse. Despite what sounds like delicate components, the chassis is made of Samsung’s Armor Aluminum material to keep it safe while there’s an excellent IPX8 water resistance rating.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers a lot of different functionality so there are plenty of different things to learn about. At heart though, it’s stylish and unique compared to the competition within the other best phones. The open screen is perfect for reading, watching videos, or playing games, before folding up to be much more portable than other phones with large screens.

As with all the best Android phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 also has a decent set of cameras. There’s a 50MP main camera, 12MP wide-angle lens, along with a 10MP telephoto for a 3x optical zoom. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip combined with neat software upgrades all help to give you great photographic results.

For some people, they’ll be trying to decide between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 4, and it’s more of an incremental upgrade than you might expect. However, if you’re new to the foldable phone world, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a great entry point. It’s pricey but truly high-end in looks and promise. If you want something a little different from a regular phone, this is the ideal solution. It’s certainly going to spark conversation among your tech-loving buddies.