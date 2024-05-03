Best refurbished MacBook deals: Get a MacBook Air for $140 and more

Apple is one of the best laptop brands, and that’s not surprising, given that various types of MacBooks regularly top the list of best laptops on the market. Unfortunately, sitting at the top does also mean that they are quite expensive, so fi you want to get your hands on one without paying an arm and a leg, going for a refurbished model is the way to go about it. Luckily, most MacBooks you’ll find tend to be under warranty or have relatively good return windows, so even if there is a fault somewhere, you can return it and get a replacement or your money back.

To help you pick the best MacBook for your budget, we’ve gone out and picked some of the best refurbished MacBook deals we could find and compiled them below. That said, if you still don’t want to go for a refurbished one, you could always check out these great MacBook deals as well.

MacBook Air 11.6-inch (2015) — from $112

Once the latest MacBook Air but now eight years old and still competent, the MacBook Air 11.6-inch (2015) is a great starting point for anyone new to macOS or who just needs something financially on par with a Chromebook. It’s a refurbished model but it comes with a one-year warranty so there’s peace of mind here. It won’t run the latest macOS unfortunately, but its Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage helps you perform the basics. It still has all the style of a MacBook so we’re thinking this could be a good entry point as your child’s first MacBook or if you want a project.

MacBook Air Retina 13.3-inch (2017) — from $177

The MacBook Air Retina 13.3-inch (2017) is a refurbished model but comes with a one-year warranty. It’s a little newer than other refurbished models at this price although you still won’t be able to use the latest version of macOS. Fortunately, macOS Monterey is still pretty good. Also, its Intel Core i5 processor is reasonably speedy for its age, it has 8GB of memory, and there’s 128GB of SSD storage. Its Retina display is the highlight here with 1440 x 900 resolution and a sharper quality than other budget laptops.

MacBook Pro Retina 13.3-inch (2017) — from $284

Another refurbished model that offers a one-year warranty, the MacBook Pro Retina 13.3-inch (2017) is a stylish option if you don’t mind missing out on the latest macOS. Space gray is a particularly good-looking type of MacBook while its 13.3-inch screen achieves a resolution of 2560 x 1600 so it looks super sharp. An Intel Core i5 processor powers proceedings while there’s 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. There’s USB-C support here alongside the ever-useful webcam and microphone combo, but there’s no HDMI output. For a basic MacBook Pro though, it’ll do the job.

MacBook Air Retina 13.3-inch (2020) — from $491

A little newer, the MacBook Air Retina 13.3-inch (2020) has a gorgeous Retina screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution. It has an Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It has two USB-C ports which is handy for a little future proofing, while three microphones ensure you can be clearly heard while on video calls. There’s also Bluetooth 5.0 support so you’ll benefit from fewer dropouts when connected to Bluetooth devices. While this is a refurbished model, you get a full one-year warranty so there’s peace of mind here even if it’s an older model.

MacBook Pro Retina 13.3-inch (2020) — from $562

A little more powerful than the alternatives here, the MacBook Pro Retina 13.3-inch (2020) on sale is a refurbished model but comes with a one-year warranty. It has an Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Effectively, everything is a little better than before. Also, there’s a Retina display so you get a 2560 x 1600 resolution to ensure everything looks great. It also has stylish extras like the Touch Bar seen on select MacBook models. Four USB-C ports give you plenty of options for accessories while there’s also Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

MacBook Pro Retina 16-inch (2019) — from $514

The MacBook Pro Retina 16-inch (2019) has a powerful Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage so it’s a pretty potent combination even despite its age. A refurbished model, you get a one-year warranty so you won’t have to worry about any issues. Thanks to its hefty 16-inch screen, you gain a 3072 x 1920 resolution with a crisp Retina display ensuring it looks great. There’s a touch bar for added functionality while there’s even a dedicated graphics card in the form of the AMD Radeon Pro 5300M although we wouldn’t count on this being much of a gaming system given its age. USB-C ports round off the package well.

