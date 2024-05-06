Best QLED TV deals: Samsung, TCL, LG and Vizio

The best TVs tend to come down to TVs with QLED or OLED picture technologies behind them, with QLED being the cheaper option. Both technologies have become more and more affordable over the years, which makes now a great time to shop the best QLED TVs for a QLED TV that offers more savings. Right now you can find some discounted prices on top TV brands like TCL, Samsung, and LG, as there are a lot of QLED TV deals currently taking place. You’ll find our picks for the best QLED TV deals below, including options from big brands like Samsung TV deals, Sony TV deals and LG TV deals, and cheaper offers from TCL TV deals and Vizio TV deals.

Hisense 55-inch U6 QLED 4K TV — $350, was $450

Hisense

Hisense offers a range of impressive TV models and sizes. The Hisense 65-inch U6 QLED 4K TV will bring a range of great features to your home theater. These include compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice controls, a filmmaker mode that displays movie content precisely as it was intended by the filmmaker to be seen, and a game mode that automatically adjusts settings for smooth video game playback. This TV also has Bluetooth connectivity that will allow you to connect devices like the best wireless headphones and the best soundbars. This is also a Google TV, which gives you instant access to all sorts of streaming content.

TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED 4K TV — $600, was $900

It’s not often you see a TV with a 120Hz refresh rate at this price point, but TCL’s Q6 does offers that and some good size. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, the latter of which is an HDR standard used for sports broadcasting, so combine that with the high refresh rate, and it’s the perfect TV to watch sports on. Even if you don’t enjoy watching sports, there high refresh rate and other features also help a ton, whether it’s gaming or watching films and shows, you’re going to get an excellent experience out of this Q6, especially given how cheap it is to get right now.

Samsung 70-inch Class QLED 4K QE1C — $880, was $1,800

Samsung

Samsung is one of the best TV brands, but their TVs don’t typically come cheap. However, as a Samsung Online Exclusive offer, their 70-inch QE1C is down by over 50%, making it probably one of the best Samsung TV deals available. This TV features high color quality that should remain close to life at varying brightness levels. It’s a minor point, but you’ll also be relieved that you won’t ever need to replace your remote’s batteries at it features solar charging. This TV grants access to the Samsung Gaming Hub and uses 3D sound tech like Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Lite.

LG 65 Inch QNED85 UQA series — $1,200, was $1,500

LG

If you’re not familiar with Mini-LED technology, it’s essentially packing the screen with a ton of much smaller LEDs than you’d find on a typical screen, which means you get better contrast and zonal control of light, so you don’t have issues with ghosting or halos. The LG QNED85 is also excellent for gamers since it boasts a native 120Hz refresh rate, AMD Freesync Premium, an auto low-latency mode, and a few other great features that you’ll enjoy whether you’re on a console or a gaming PC. Beyond that, it comes with an AI upscaler, so if you like watching older content, you can keep enjoying it, but at a higher resolution, which is pretty neat.

LG 85 Inch QNED80 URA series — $1,800, was $2,900

While this LG QNED80 is technically a slightly lower-end model from the QNED85, it still packs a big punch, especially given its massive 85-inch size, so it’s perfect if you need a big screen for your home theater setup. It comes with both HDR10 and HLG, so it’s great for watching films, shows, and sports. The 4K AI upscaler is perfect if you want to watch older content on a big screen, which does actually need it, given how bad lower-resolution stuff looks the bigger the TV gets. It works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, so it can perfectly integrate into pretty much any ecosystem.

Samsung 65-inch Class QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV — $3,000, was $4,000

Samsung

There are many ways to define what makes a QLED TV one of the best QLED TVs, but one of them certainly has to be sheer resolution intensity and possibly even amount. This TV has over 33,000,000 pixels. And, with its processor, it can use them well, upscaling older content for a modern era, meaning that the current drought of 8K content doesn’t have to stop you from enjoying what’s out there at the best possible level. You’ll also get to enjoy Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Pro and can pair your TV to a Samsung soundbar easily with Q-Symphony 3.0. This TV also grants you access to the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Other QLED TV deals we love

But there are other brands in the QLED TV game, and they all warrant a look right now. Whether you’re looking for a big screen to place at the center of your home theater or something smaller to stick in a corner of the living room, the QLED TV deals can add some savings to the process.