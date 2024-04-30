Enjoy Music Anywhere With These Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers



Warmer weather means life moves outdoors, and these days you have more options than ever to take your tunes with you when you've got a portable Bluetooth speaker. Many of these devices are designed to handle exposure to water from a sudden sun shower to an errant sprinkler; other speakers go the distance to a greater degree and will keep playing even after a plunge in a pool, a pond, or even the ocean—ensuring your music doesn’t stop.

Outdoor Bluetooth speakers come in a range of sizes: small enough to slip in your pocket for a day at the beach or large enough to rock an all-day (or all-night) pool party. Many of these outdoor Bluetooth speakers also have features that range from the practical (the ability to charge external devices) to the quirky (lights that pulse to the tempo of the music), and some have the ability to sync with similar speakers to create a chorus line of devices.

Bluetooth is suitable for an outdoor environment because it's a wireless technology that doesn't require a Wi-Fi connection. It uses a radio frequency to share data over a short distance. So whether it's something small or large, affordable or more pricey, one of these outdoor Bluetooth speakers will suit your needs for both sound and style.

The Best Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers



The Expert: I’ve been testing audio equipment for more than three decades for outlets ranging from Audio to Rolling Stone. I have written about music for more than 25 years and have interviewed dozens of top artists and producers to find out how their recordings are supposed to sound. I also have several portable Bluetooth speakers that I turn to for specific scenarios, including a compact travel companion that never leaves my suitcase, a large speaker I pull out for parties, and a medium-size one for daily listening duties.

What to Look for in an Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

Sound quality is first and foremost for me when evaluating audio equipment; second is overall aesthetic style. Ease-of-use and enjoyment for the long term are also important. While sound and style are subjective—and you should use your own ears and eyes to assess those qualities—features like battery life and portability can make or break audio gear no matter how good it sounds or looks. Of course, cost is another consideration and with a higher price tag comes more power and typically better sound quality. The range here is from $50 to over $1,000, so you can find a speaker that fits both your budget and needs.



Battery Life

Look for the longest battery life possible, but be aware that the stated ratings are typically lower if the speaker is played at loud volume or if LED-lighting features are engaged. The outdoor Bluetooth speakers tested here offer battery life ranging from 6 to 50-plus hours. On average, expect 10 to 12 hours of jam time.

Connectivity

Check if the speaker connects not only via Bluetooth, but also with Wi-Fi, which delivers better range and no interruptions if you get a phone call. Wi-Fi also gives you the option for multi-room audio by connecting to other Bluetooth speakers from the same brand, or to Apple Airplay or Google Chromecast if you plan to make a speaker part of a larger home audio system.

Most Bluetooth speakers also have companion smartphone apps that allow control and access to features. Some speakers offer an auxiliary input which allows you to physically connect a smartphone, laptop, or headphones using a 3.5mm audio cable.

Size



How do you plan to use an outdoor Bluetooth speaker? Will you toss it in a backpack when heading out for summertime activities or will the speaker live by a pool? How heavy is it and is it easy to carry? And what kind of music do you listen to? That can impact what type of speaker is best.

If you like bass, choose a speaker that’s designed to reproduce low frequencies. If you’re more of an audiophile, look for a speaker with the best sound quality—and test it with your own tunes before buying it, if possible. Also consider if a speaker will be for your own personal listening or serve as a music source or even a PA for gatherings and festivities. Will you use it for hands-free phone calls or listening to podcasts and audiobooks? These factors will help determine if a large or small a size speaker is best.

Waterproof and Weatherproof

Be sure to reference the a speaker's IP rating, which stands for Ingress Protection. The IP ratings are written as IPXX, with the first X indicating resistance to dust and particles, and the second resistance to liquid. Dust resistance IP ratings range from 0 to 6; water IP ratings range from 0 to 9. A product with an IP67 rating means it’s theoretically impervious to damage by, say, sand at the beach and is protected against immersion in water up to one meter for 30 minutes. Keep in mind that all IP liquid tests are performed in freshwater since testing in saltwater and chlorinated pools causes corrosion.

How We Evaluated Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers

I surf, kiteboard, paddleboard, and swim year-round and always want my music near, on, or even in the water. I tested these speakers while traveling in three watery locations that I love: Todos Santos, Mexico; Hood River, Oregon; and New Orleans, Louisiana. While I mainly evaluated the sound of the speakers in the great outdoors, I also listened to them inside since they can certainly do double duty as desktop or countertop speakers.

I used a variety of streaming music including high-resolution files. I also considered features such as battery power, lighting effects, smartphone apps, and the ability to connect to other equipment or additional speakers. Finally, I appraised how each of these speakers looked and felt.

Charge 5

The JBL Charge 5 is my favorite speaker tested here based on sound quality, portability, features, and price. With a long-excursion speaker for higher volume, a separate tweeter for enhanced high frequencies, and a bass radiator at each end for punchy low-end audio, this speaker pumps out clean, crisp, and loud sound relative to its size.

The Charge 5 boasts 20 hours of playtime on a full charge and has a built-in USB powerbank, so you can charge other devices even as you crank out tunes. An IP67 dust- and waterproof rating allows you to take this almost anywhere without hesitation. That said, the Charge 5 falls short in the looks department—it is one of the least aesthetically appealing of the bunch included here.

Charge 5

PartyBox Encore Essential

If you need music for a big bash outside, this is your jam. With a woofer in a vented cabinet and soft-dome tweeter powered by 100 watts, the JBL PartyBox Encore Essential has solid sound quality whether played at low or high volume.

Two-stage bass boost and variable lighting that syncs with the beat (and can be turned off) turn this speaker into the life of the party. A wired mic input is perfect for karaoke, and an app allows controlling your music, updating settings, and customizing the light show colors.

Want to keep the party going? JBL’s new PartyBox Club 120 doubles the woofer and tweeter count to two each and the battery life to 12 hours, and includes two mic inputs and a guitar input.

PartyBox Encore Essential

StormBox Micro 2

This portable speaker is so small it easily slipped in the pocket of my board shorts, but a pair of integrated rubber straps makes it easy to secure to bike handlebars, a belt loop, or nearly anything else.

Heading to the pool or beach? An IP67 rating means this speaker is ready for a day by the water. Not only does the StormBox provide the soundtrack to your outdoor activities, it can also serve as a portable charger—it has a water-resistant USB-C charging port.

Its Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity offers a range of up to 120 feet. While a 2-inch speaker, passive radiators, and XBASS technology deliver decent sound for its size, the StormBox Micro 2 had the weakest output of all the speakers I tested.

StormBox Micro 2

EcoBoulder Ultra

If loud, tough, and long-lasting are your main requirements for an outdoor Bluetooth speaker, the Exogear EcoBoulder Ultra checks all three boxes—and more. A 100-watt amplifier powers a full-range speaker, passive woofer, and tweeter to create up to 121 decibels. Its LED lighting can be customized by speed, brightness, and synced to music—and the speaker is adjustable using a free smartphone app.

An IP67 rating lets the EcoBoulder Ultra keep kicking out the jams even if it's dropped in a pool, pond, lake, or ocean. Even better—it floats, and has a built-in bottle opener and two cupholders. But despite five DSP modes and a built-in equalizer, the sound suffers from boomy bass and harsh highs at high volume.

EcoBoulder Ultra

Clip 4

If you need a speaker that slips inside a large pocket or small purse, and has an integrated carabiner that lets you clip it to almost anything, this is the top choice.

An IP67 rating means its waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it with you to the pool, the beach, or even in the shower. A playtime of 10 hours on a single charge is the second lowest of the options here, and its sound suffers at high volumes.

Clip 4

Beosound A5

If you want the ultimate in audio and elegance—and you are willing to pay for it—the B&O Beosound A5 doesn’t disappoint. It is easily the best sounding and best looking speaker of the options in this review.

The A5 has the most speakers and most power—two full-range speakers, a tweeter, and woofer driven by 280 watts—and 360-degree sound dispersion. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Airplay or Chromecast via WiFi, and built-in Spotify and Tidal Connect.

A built-in Qi wireless charger on top provides juice for a portable device. For finishes, choose from Dark Oak, Nordic Weave, or Spaced Aluminum. Note that an IP65 rating means its dustproof and water-resistant, but not waterproof. B&O warns that the wood may be damaged by water. Lastly, the A5 is heavy for its size.

Beosound A5

Boom 2

Chuck D of the hip hop group Public Enemy famously asked: “Bass, how low can you go?” Among the outdoor Bluetooth speakers included in this roundup, the answer is the Soundcore Boom 2. It uses a racetrack-shaped subwoofer to produce prodigious bass relative to its size. A BassUp️ 2.0 bass-boost button increases power going to the subwoofer from 60 to 80 watts and a companion smartphone app allows tweaking sound even further.

The Boom 2 can keep the beats going for 24 hours on a single charge and a built-in power bank can charge external devices. Its IPX7 waterproof rating means no worries around water and the mini bass machine also floats.

Boom 2

Motion X600

At large gatherings, it’s ideal for everyone to get a similar sound experience. That’s where the Motion X600 does its magic with Immersive Spatial Audio. With its five speakers and amplifiers, this speaker pumps out 360-degree sound, while its 50 watts of power can fill all but the largest spaces and keep the music going for its 12-hour playtime.

With IPX7 waterproof protection, this speaker is suitable for your pool deck, backyard, or even your bathroom, so you won’t have to worry about it getting wet. It’s also a good-looking speaker and comes in three colors (gray, blue, and green). But note: It’s a bit heavy for its size and the thin carrying handle doesn’t fold down.

Motion X600

Expert Doug Newcomb Offers Buying Tips on Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers

What is a quick checklist of things to look for in an outdoor Bluetooth speaker?

Audition a speaker using your music to see how it sounds, play with the controls to see how easy (or difficult) they are to use, check the battery life (longer is better), consider where and how you’ll use it (near or on the water? for music? audiobooks?), and how it looks and feels.

Which features are most important?

That depends how you plan to use your outdoor Bluetooth speaker. If you will be on or near water, consider a fully waterproof model. If you plan to take it on a camping trip away from a power source, look for long battery life and the ability to charge another device while your music is still playing. And factor in whether it’s for your own personal use or for a party or other gathering.

What’s the difference between water-resistant and waterproof?

Check a speaker's IPXX rating; anything under IPX7 isn’t waterproof and isn’t designed to be submerged. Ratings between IPX6 and IPX2 offer water resistance to varying degrees depending on the pressure and angle of water being sprayed or splashed on the device.

IPX6 defends against intrusion from high-pressure water being sprayed from any angle, while IPX1 offers protection from condensation and dripping water from above.



What is the difference between a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker—does it matter which I use outdoors?

A Wi-Fi speaker accesses music from the internet, whereas Bluetooth streams content from your portable device to a speaker. Wi-Fi speakers are generally better for use at home or when connected to a network—and require staying within range of a Wi-Fi router's signal.

Bluetooth allows streaming content from almost anywhere and is better suited for when you're on the go away from a Wi-Fi signal.



