Best OLED monitor deals: Get an OLED screen from just $450

Up to a couple of years ago, OLED technology only really existed in OLED TVs and very-high-end monitors that cost thousands and thousands of dollars. Luckily, the prices have come down quite substantially, even on the best OLED monitors, especially as the market gets more saturated with options. That means that if you tend to use a monitor for the majority of your content consumption, PC gaming for instance, then you can grab an OLED monitor for a great price and experience amazing visual fidelity and reproduction. A lot of these options pair great with gaming PC deals and Alienware deals.

To that end, we’ve gone out and scoured all the major retailers and brands to find our favorite OLED monitor deals out there and compiled them below. That said, if you haven’t quite found what you’re looking for, or feel you aren’t ready for an OLED monitor, be sure to check out some of these other great monitor deals, including options from Samsung monitor deals.

LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor — $660, was $1,000

LG

While OLED monitors remain pretty expensive, even in the budget range, this LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED is probably one the cheapest you’re going to find. It has a QHD resolution and can hit a whopping 240Hz, which is perfect for competitive e-sports players, and while the 0.03ms response time isn’t the lowest you can find, most competitive gamers will likely not notice the difference. It also comes with both FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC, as well as HDR10, although it’s worth noting that HDR on monitors isn’t quite at the level of the average TV HDR just yet.

Alienware 34-inch AW3423DWF QD-OLED curved gaming monitor — $800, was $900

Curved Alienware gaming monitor playing Witcher 3.

The Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED curved gaming monitor is equipped with a 34-inch screen featuring a 1800R curvature, UltraWide Quad HD resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 0.1ms response time. You’ll enjoy low-latency gameplay with its support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, and you’ll be able to play for hours with ComfortView Plus that reduces blue light emissions that can harm your eyes.

MSI 34-inch MEG 341CQP QD-OLED curved monitor — $780, was $900

The MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED was announced on Tuesday at Computex 2022.

The MSI MEG 341CQP QD-OLED curved monitor offers UltraWide QHD resolution on its 34-inch display, with a 175Hz refresh rate and a 0.3ms response time. The 1800R curvature of the screen creates the perfect viewing angle for your eyes, and the QD-OLED technology further improves picture quality and boosts contrast so that you can better appreciate the details of your favorite games and movies.

Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G8 OLED curved gaming monitor — $1,000, was $1,500

Marvel's Spider-Man running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8.

The striking design of Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED curved gaming monitor is the first thing that you’ll notice, with its minimalist stand that doesn’t take up too much desk space and the CoreSync lighting ring that illuminates the back of the screen. The 34-inch display comes with Ultra WQHD resolution and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, in addition to a 175Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. The monitor can also function like a smart display, as it can access streaming services and digital assistants by itself as long as it’s connected to your home network.

ASUS ROG Swift 41-inch gaming monitor — $1,100, was $1,400

Asus

Acer has been known for its excellent gaming laptops and other gaming gear, so it’s not a surprise that its gaming monitors are also pretty excellent. This Asus ROG Swift monitor is an impressive 41.5-inch big, runs a 4k resolution, and has an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, which is often hard to hit on higher resolutions consistently. Even more impressive is maintaining the 0.1 millisecond response time at those refresh rates and resolutions, so this is a solid monitor for those who want the smoothest OLED experience for gaming while still being near the $1,000 price bracket. In fact, if you have My Best Buy Plus, you can shave off an extra $100, bring it down to a round $1,000.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED curved gaming monitor — $1,200, was $1,800

.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is the world’s first 49-inch OLED monitor. When it comes to gaming with the Odyssey G9 you can count on a hyper fast 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time to keep your games moving. With a refresh rate this high it’s unlikely you’ll come across any issues when it comes to playback lag, image tearing, or stuttering video. This display is also compatible with G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies for stable and stutter-free gaming. On the outside the Odyssey G9 features a slim metal design and a heigh-adjustable stand. It also has smart TV features built in, allowing you to watch your favorite streaming services with apps included in the monitor’s software.

LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor — $1,200, was $1,700

Horizon Zero Dawn on the LG UltraGear OLED 45.

The 45-inch model of the LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor offers most of the same features as its 27-inch version, including a 240Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time, and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium and Nvidia’s G-Sync. However, the larger display with UltraWide QHD resolution and a 800R curvature will elevate your video game experience to the next level, making it worth the extra cost.

Corsair 45-inch Xeneon Flex OLED bendable monitor — $1,600, was $2,000

Origin high performance PC lifestyle image Xeneon Flex

The Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED bendable monitor features a 45-inch display made out of a bendable OLED panel, so you can set the curve of the screen from completely flat to an 800R curvature. A complete flat screen is best for strategy games and sharing the screen with friends, while a curved monitor is for creating immersive gameplay for first-person shooters and simulations. You’ll also be getting QHD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and support for AMD’s FreeSync and Nvidia’s G-Sync.

