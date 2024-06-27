Best iPhone 14 deals: Unlocked and refurbished

Some of the best Apple deals and best iPhone deals come from the iPhone 14 lineup. While it has been around a couple of years now, the iPhone 14 is still only one generation old as iPhone releases go. This means it still has a lot to offer, including much of what can be found in the newer iPhone 15, but it will often see some impressive price drops. Many of the best iPhone 14 deals we’re seeing right now are on refurbished models, but both new and refurbished models are out there, and each makes for some of the best phone deals going on at the moment. You’ll find all of the information you need to save on an iPhone 14 below, but if you’d like to land yourself the latest and greatest you should also check out the current iPhone 15 deals, Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, and Google Pixel 8 deals.

Apple iPhone 14 — from $491, was $699

Apple

With the Apple iPhone 14 you’re getting what is still one of the most popular smartphones on the market. This is the iPhone 14 model that’s meant for everyone. It holds back a few features you can only get on the Pro model, but it still has an impressive 6.1-inch display, an impressive camera, and dozens of ways to personalize your iOS experience with widgets and fonts. The phone can reach up to 26 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it’s powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. Face ID, emergency SOS via satellite, and super fast 5G cellular connectivity round out the top features of the Apple iPhone 14.

Buy Refurbished at Amazon — from $491

Buy Refurbished at Best Buy — $700

Apple iPhone 14 Plus — from $529, was $830

Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is the iPhone to turn to if you’re looking for a little extra screen real estate. It offers a larger display than the iPhone 14, and it also has some of the features you’ll find in the more recently released iPhone 15. The display itself is a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display that makes digital content more immersive and content creation more accessible. The iPhone 14 Plus is capable of shooting video in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30fps and even has an action mode for smooth and steady handheld videos.

Buy Refurbished at Amazon — from $692

Buy Refurbished at Walmart — from $529

Buy New at Best Buy — $680, was $830

Apple iPhone 14 Pro — from $646, was $899

Joe Maring / Digital Trends

In our original Apple iPhone 14 Pro review we called it effortlessly and unquestionably superb, and its professional-level features still don’t miss much of a beat. The main camera has a 48-megapixel sensor, while the wide-angle and telephoto lenses utilize 12 megapixels. As with all of the best iPhones you’ll get access to Apple’s software ecosystem, which includes apps that will sync across your Apple devices such as Mail, Apple Music, iCloud, Pages, and Numbers, and other cool features like Dynamic Island, good battery life, and a high resolution display are also part of the package.

Buy Refurbished at Walmart — from $646

Buy Refurbished at Best Buy — $860

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max — from $707, was $1,000

Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for a pro-level iPhone and want as much screen as you get your hands on, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the one you should go with. It has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display that is often regarded as one of the best in any phone, as well as a professional-level smartphone camera system that has three lenses, HDR technology, and access to Cinematic Mode for higher quality video recording. You’ll get wireless fast-charging technology with the iPhone 14 Pro Max as well as network compatibility across all carriers.

Buy Refurbished at Amazon — from $767

Buy Refurbished at Best Buy — $970

