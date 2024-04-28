Best home internet deals for September 2024: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more

for better or for worse, much of our modern world relies on the internet to access the very basic things in life, whether it’s your banking information or your entertainment content; having a good internet connectino is important. Luckily, there are quite a lot of options out there these days, and some of them go beyond just providing you with internet, and can often include options for unlimited phone plans and TV channels. That’s probably great if you enjoy streaming movies, live sports, and TV shows since they tend to eat up a lot of data, so going for a bundled deal can certainly save you quite a bit of extra money in the process.

So whether you want to cut the cord, improve your online gaming experience, or just upgrade your sluggish internet service to a faster one, this up-to-date roundup of the best high-speed internet deals and bundles is the place to start. Thankfully, the ubiquity of high-speed internet means you can get the bandwidth you need at cheaper prices than ever before. As fiber-optic networks roll out across the country, gigabit internet is also more accessible. You should also check out these wireless router deals to save even more money on equipment rental fees.

Best home internet deals

Verizon Fios — Internet plans starting at $25, plus perks for new members. Also, you can now mix and match services to build a custom bundle.

AT&T — Internet 100 Mbps plans start at $55/month. The AT&T Internet + DirecTV Stream Entertainment package includes TV internet for $125/month with 20 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Spectrum — Internet plans starting at $50/month with speeds of up to 300 Mbps to 1Gbp, free modem rentals, free antivirus software, and no data caps. For the same price, you can subscribe to Spectrum One and also get Advanced WiFi and one Unlimited Mobile plan for 12 months.

T-Mobile — Get $200 back when you switch to T-Mobile Home Internet from another provider. Plans start at $40 per month with autopay for customers who bundle with a Go5G Next, Go5G Plus, or Magenta Max wireless phone plan.

Xfinity — Get internet and streaming for just $25 per month; bundle with basic TV for $15 more. High-speed internet-only gigabit plans start at $50, and you can save $15 with a free self-installation kit.

Optimum — Optimum offers new customers gigabit internet for $45 per month with autopay and one year unlimited mobile plan per month. Optimum offers 300 Mbps Internet for $30 per month with autopay if you don’t need gigabit speed and bandwidth. Customers can choose the internet, TV, and mobile phone service they want and change their level of service at any time with no penalty.

Verizon’s high-speed internet service has a lot to offer, with speeds starting at 300 Mbps for $25/month, and comes with a $50 Target gift card. The best value is arguably the $65/month Fios Gigabit plan, which includes 940 Mbps internet and a free router rental, and Verizon is now allowing you to build your own internet, TV, and phone bundle so you can create a customized package that won’t leave you paying for stuff you don’t want or need. You can add on a Disney+ subscription for an added fee, for example. Of course, if you want the fastest from Verizon, then you can grab the $85/month bundle for 2.3 Gbps speeds and the same sort of customized package with the Gigabit plan.

AT&T is a solid option if you’re looking to bundle internet with TV. High-speed Internet 100 plans (up to 100 Mbps) start at an introductory $55 per month, or you can opt for AT&T Internet + DirecTV Stream Entertainment bundle for $125 per month with unlimited cloud DVR. New customers who bundle TV and internet can also get a reward card worth up to $150 and AT&T will even pay the cancellation fee.

Spectrum internet plans start at $50 per month with speeds from 300 Mbps up to 1 Gbps which isn’t a mind-blowing deal by itself, but the ISP is offering free modem rentals as well as free antivirus software with your plan. Basic speeds start at 300 Mbps, too. Furthermore, if you’re locked into a contract with another ISP you’re unhappy with, Spectrum is offering up to $500 to buy it out for you. Internet plus TV bundles also start at just $115 per month, which is one of the better deals going for a package of this kind.

Plans start at $40 per month with autopay for customers who bundle with a Go5G Next, Go5G Plus, or Magenta Max wireless phone plan. Plus, it comes with Netflix and Apple TV+. If you’re just interested in home internet only, plans start at $60 per month with autopay enabled.

Of course, T-Mobile is a great option for home internet thanks to its reliable speeds, but it’s also an incredible option overall because there are some fantastic deals going on. For example, you can earn $200 back when you switch to T-Mobile Home Internet from another provider. To get that, just sign up now to get a $50 virtual prepaid Mastercard back for one month of service. Plus, you’ll get the 5G WiFi Gateway at no added cost and with free shipping. There’s a price lock guarantee, so T-Mobile won’t raise their monthly rates on you, and no annual contracts, so you’re not locked into a deal.

Xfinity is a solid no-frills choice if your needs are moderate. It has a 300Mbps package for just $25/month which is pretty fast, as well as a high-speed internet-only gigabit plan for $50 if you don’t need a TV bundled. You can also save $15 with Xfinity’s free self-installation kit.

Basic internet plans from Cox run the gamut from $30 per month for 100 Mbps download speeds up to $90 per month for speeds of up to 500 Mbps, with two tiers in between these two. Cox also has its high-speed “Gigablast” internet plan, which starts at $110 per month, giving you even faster download speeds of up to 940 Mbps. TV and Internet bundles are available starting with 100 Mbps speeds and with 140+ channels at $165 per month.

Windstream plans start at introductory pricing of $50 per month for the Enhanced Kinetic package (200 Mbps speeds with no data cap), but you can enjoy speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps with Windstream’s high-speed internet plans that start at just $40 — making this ISP one of the cheapest options for gigabit internet.

Optimum, which used to be Suddenlink, offers 300 Mbps Internet for $30 per month with autopay and 1 Gig internet goes for $45 per month with autopay. Customers also get a one year unlimited mobile line as part of the subscription.

