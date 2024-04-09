These Are the Best Electric Cars for the Money in 2024
Cars are more expensive than ever. That's doubly true for electric cars, many of which routinely retail for over six figures. Despite that, there are a still a handful of great EVs that cost a lot less that provide good value for money. These are our favorite electric cars for those who are shopping with a more reasonable budget, ranked in order of least to most expensive—with one highly affordable honorable mention at the end.
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
Base Price: $34,050
EPA-rated Range: 197–260 miles
The Kona subcompact crossover was redesigned for 2024, and the Kona Electric variant got cheaper thanks to a new base trim level. For under $35,000, the SE trim offers a decent 197 mile range, although we'd recommend paying extra for the more expensive SEL and Limited models that have a bigger battery pack enabling 260 miles of range. Opting for the bigger battery also brings a more powerful electric motor.
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6
Base Price: $38,650
EPA-Rated Range: 240–361 miles
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is able to squeeze an incredible 361 miles of range out of its battery thanks to clever engineering and aerodynamics. Although it starts at under $40,000 for the base model, that price is for the Standard Range version with a smaller battery pack that provides If you choose to spend a bit more on the SE Long Range model, starting at $43,600, it's among the longest-range EVs you can buy for any price.
2024 Tesla Model 3
Base Price: $40,380
EPA-Rated Range: 248–341 miles
Say what you will about Tesla, but there's a reason the company's most affordable model, the Model 3, is a hit. Not only is it fun to drive, but it's also makes for a pleasant daily driver that can go pretty far on a single charge. An updated version recently went on sale with new front- and rear-end designs and numerous interior upgrades.
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Base Price: $41,890
EPA-Rated Range: 250–320 miles
It might not be a real Mustang, but the Ford Mustang Mach-E is an excellent EV crossover with handsome looks and competitive range. It doesn't drive as well as a real Mustang, but a low center of gravity and good suspension tuning means it won't let you down on your favorite set of twisty roads.
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Base Price: $43,175
EPA-Rated Range: 220–303 miles
While its larger and less aerodynamic shape means that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUV doesn't have the outright range performance of its Ioniq 6 sedan sibling, it offers a similarly pleasant driving experience and impressive fast-charging capability. In base form, it costs less than the average price of a new car. Plus, we love how it looks. A high-performance Ioniq 5 N is joining the lineup for 2025, and it offers over 600 horsepower.
2024 Kia EV6
Base Price: $43,975
EPA-Rated Range: 218–310 miles
The Kia EV6 is one of the most convincing Tesla rivals yet. Not only is it affordable and capable of over 300 miles of range, but it's also great to drive. It shares its platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 and offers the same fast-charging capability. It's also available in high-performance EV6 GT form with 576 horsepower.
Check out our review right here
2024 Ford F-150 Lightning
Base Price: $57,090
EPA-Rated Range: 240–320 miles
The Ford F-150 Lightning is more expensive than it used to be, but that hasn't hampered its ability to impress us. It's easily the best-driving F-150 trim on sale today, save for the desert-running Raptor variants. Go for the bigger battery, and you'll be gifted with up to 320 miles of range.
Check out our first drive here
2024 Cadillac Lyriq
Price: $58,590
EPA-Rated Range: 314 miles
Cadillac is still working hard to be taken seriously in the luxury segment, but the Lyriq proves itself as an excellent choice for those looking for a slick, comfortable, good-looking electric crossover that can go over 300 miles before needing a recharge. It's significantly cheaper than many of its competitors too, including the BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-tron.
2024 Tesla Model S
Base Price: $76,380
EPA-Rated Range: 320–402 miles
The Tesla Model S has been on sale for over 10 years, receiving constant updates and improvements along the way. It can now get up to 402 miles on a single charge, or sprint to 60 mph in under 2.0 seconds if you go for the tri-motor Plaid trim. Guess which one we like more.
Here's our review from the magazine
2024 Genesis Electrified G80
Base Price: $75,625
EPA-Rated Range: 282 miles
Whether you go for a gas-powered model or the electric version, the Genesis G80 is a winner. It's the best-looking, best-driving car in its segment, with a world-class interior. In EV form, it comes with over 280 miles of range to play with. A new base trim level for 2024 drops its price by several thousand dollars.
Read our full first drive here
Honorable Mention: 2023 Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV
Price: $27,495
EPA-Rated Range: 247–259 miles
With a starting price under $30,000 grand and a near 260-mile range, the Chevrolet Bolt was previously our number one choice in terms of value for money. The only problem is that GM axed the car from its lineup after the 2023 model year. We'd bet that's at least partially because Americans tend to prefer pickups and crossovers over hatchbacks—and the slightly more expensive and larger Bolt EUV apparently wasn't enough of an SUV to count. But there are likely still some leftover Bolt EVs and EUVs for sale at dealerships, if you're looking to score a deal.
Read about the Bolt's stressful recall saga
You Might Also Like