Best Buy TV deals: Save on QLED TVs, OLED TVs, and 8K TVs

Landing some savings on a new TV is a pretty easy feat, as retailers are almost always willing to dish out some good TV deals. This is especially true of Best Buy, which is regularly discounting models by many of the best TV brands. Best Buy currently has a lot of TV deals to shop, and they include picture technologies that include QLED TVs and OLED TVs, as well as resolutions that range from 4K to 8K. We’ve rounded up all of the Best Buy TV deals worth shopping right now, so if you’re looking for a new centerpiece for your living room, basement, or home theater, read onward for more details.

Insignia F30 50-inch 4K Fire TV — $230, was $300

A 50-inch 4K TV is a good size to suit most rooms, and the Insignia F30 has almost everything you could hope for in a TV this size. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. And because the Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, it will give you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps.

TCL Q5 55-inch 4K QLED Smart TV — $280, was $450

If you’re shopping on a budget but still want to ensure a good picture and some Smart TV features, the TCL S4 4K Smart TV may be the one for you. It has 4K resolution that produces lifelike images and graphics and an LED display that offers superior brightness, high color contrast and good light uniformity. It will work well in apartments and dorm rooms, as its 55-inch size is large enough to see from a decent distance without taking too much space in a smaller room. This is also a good TV to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more, as it has access to streaming services built right into its interface.

LG UQ75 55-inch LED 4K Smart TV — $350, was $370

The LG UQ75 Smart TV is one of the best value 4K TVs available. Despite its modest price point it’s capable of producing a stunning, immersive 4K image. It has an AI processor that enhances picture and sound quality, and webOS 22 allows you to customizing your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family. It has a game optimizer and dashboard that quickly adjusts settings for gamers, and access to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max, and many others is built right into the TV’s software. This makes a great TV for budget-minded shoppers who still want to push their digital content experience into deeper levels of immersion.

Sony X77L 65-inch 4K LED Google TV — $650, was $680

Sony is always amongst the best TV brands it seems, and this 50-inch 4K LED Smart TV is a contributor that that esteem. It produces a beautiful 4K picture and even has exclusive features PlayStation 5. Because it’s a Google TV, it’s able to take streaming to the next level with more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV. It’s capable of upscaling everything you watch into the modern clarity of 4K, and it utilizes Ask Google for voice commands that can help you find movies, stream apps, play music, and control the TV.

Samsung Q70C 65-inch 4K QLED Smart TV — $900, was $1,100

As owners of any one of the best QLED TVs can attest, QLED technology produces one of the best 4K images available on the market right now. It utilizes dual LEDs and Quantum Dot color to create lifelike images, and an overall immersive home theater experience. This Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K Smart TV does all of that and more, as it’s even able to upscale older content into modern 4K clarity. Picture quality is heightened with HDR10+ technology, and Smart TV capabilities include compatibility with voice assistants and easy access to built-in streaming services.

Hisense Class U8 55-inch 4K MiniLED ULED Google TV — $1,200, was $1,600

This Hisense 75-inch 4K Smart TV is full of great imagery and full of smarts. It features Quantum ULED picture technology, which is proprietary to Hisense and boosts color, contrast, brightness, and motion. This is patented hardware and software technology, and it delivers a unique picture that you can only get with a Hisense TV. It has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies as well, bringing a cinema-like image to your home theater. It has a voice remote that makes controlling the TV easy, allowing you to open apps, turn the volume up or down, and search for your favorite shows, among other things. You can even go remoteness in many cases, as the Hisense U8 4K TV is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice commands.

Sony X80K 85-inch 4K Google TV — $1,300, was $1,600

The Sony X80K 4K Smart TV offers enchanted entertainment with HDR technology and Dolby Vision, both of which enhance the TV’s already impressive 4K picture. Because it has Google TV built in, it’s able to organize your favorite content all in one place, and it even has access to Google Assistant. Like all of the best TVs it has built-in access to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock, and many other streaming services, allowing you to to avoid the need for expensive external streaming devices such as the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max. One of the most impressive features of the Sony X80K is its ability to up convert older content into the immersive clarity of 4K.

Samsung QN85C 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV — $1,600, was $2,000

This Samsung 75-inch Smart Tizen TV is a good option if you’re looking to go big with your home theater. There’s few TVs larger than this 75-inch model, and its massive screen size doesn’t cut corners when it comes to quality. It has 4K upscaling technology and a Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature that gamers will love. And, despite its larger screen size, this TV manages a slim profile with Samsung’s NeoSlim Design. It also has a remote control with a small solar panel for charging, which also includes a built-in microphone for use with your favorite voice assistant.

LG C3 Series 77-inch OLED 4K Smart TV — $2,500, was $2,700

QLED and OLED TVs are the cream of the crop when it comes to modern television picture quality, with OLED TVs able create stunning images by way of self-lit pixels. With this LG 77-inch 4K Smart TV, OLED brings all of your favorite content to life with high color accuracy, perfect contrast, wide viewing angles, and a picture that’s virtually blur-free. You can easily connect to online content with built-in streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, among others, and additional smart features include voice assistant compatibility and a brightness booster that gives you a more luminous picture and higher contrast in brighter viewing environments.

Samsung QN800C 65-inch Neo QLED 8K Smart TV — $2,600, was $3,000

If 4K resolution isn’t enough for you, you can future-proof your home theater with the Samsung QN800C 65-inch Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. You’ll be getting a screen size that can fit well into most rooms and picture quality that’s hard to beat. This TV utilizes a Neural Quantum Processor to deliver Samsung’s most impressive picture yet, and while it’s often seen as a tossup between QLED and OLED for the best picture technology, QLED fits nicely with this 8K TV. It offers 33 million pixels and AI-based processing that upscales and analyzes everything you watch into the clarity of 8K. This means that while most modern content is made in Full HD or 4K, with this TV you’ll be able to watch everything with the immersion and resolution 8K offers.

