Best Alienware deals: Gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors

If you’re not familiar with Alienware, its a brand that’s been around almost since the inception of PC gaming, creating some of the first proper gaming laptops on the market. Of course, it’s expanded a lot since then, with products across the gaming range like gaming laptops, gaming PCs, headsets, or even a gaming chairs. That said, Alienware products are quite expensive, which is why you’ll likely want to go for one of the Alienware deals we’ve collected below. Alternatively, check out some of the best gaming laptop deals and the best gaming PC deals we’ve been able to find.

Alienware AW720H wireless gaming headset — $120, was $150

Alienware

A gaming headset is a great way to keep in touch with your friends while you play. The Alienware AW720H gaming headset lets you do so without the burden of wires, as it connects to your gaming setup via Bluetooth. It has a built-in microphone for outgoing communications, as well as Dolby Atmos, Surround Sound, and Stereo Sound options to help immerse you in the game and incoming communications.

Buy Now

Alienware 500Hz 25-inch Gaming Monitor — $500, was $700

Alienware

If you really value an incredibly fast refresh rate for something like competitive esports, then the aptly named Alienware AW2524H is what you’re looking for. It can do an incredible 500Hz refresh rate, which we’re not even sure is possible without having an RTX 4090 and bumping all the graphical specs and resolution as low as they can go. That probably is the case given it’s a smaller 25-inch screen where a lower resolution doesn’t matter as much,

Buy Now

Alienware AW2723DF 27-inch gaming monitor — $562, was $650

Alienware

If you’ve already got one of the best gaming laptops or a gaming PC you find yourself happy with, you should consider enhancing the experience with a gaming monitor. This Alienware 27-inch gaming monitor comes in at QHD resolution, which is halfway between Full HD and 4K resolution. This will make things sharp and contrasty, and a 240Hz refresh rate will ensure you can get through even the most action-packed games without having to deal with image tearing or lag.

Buy Now

Alienware x14 gaming laptop — $1,500, was $2,000

Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The Alienware X14 is a gaming laptop that manages to pack a ton of impressive gaming hardware into a slim and lightweight profile. This is the gaming laptop you want to consider if you like to do your gaming on the go, as it fits easily into a backpack yet still impresses come game time. It has a 14-inch QHD display, an Intel i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. It also sports the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card and a cooling system that will keep you gaming for hours without overheating or throttling.

Buy Now

Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop — $1,450, was $2,300

Alienware

The Alienware Aurora R15 is a customizable gaming desktop, but this build packs the power to compete with many of the best gaming PCs. This is a good option for new gamers, or anyone looking to build their first gaming PC. It has plenty of power to get you going, with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive coming together with Windows 11. It also has a powerful graphics card in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070.

Buy Now

Alienware m16 gaming laptop — $2,000, was $2,800

Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Alienware’s know-how and impressive hardware combinations really show up with this build of the Alienware m16 gaming laptop. It has 1TB of solid state storage space for housing anything you may have your eye on among the best upcoming PC games. It also has specs like a 16-core Intel i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, all of which will make it a relevant laptop for some time to come. It has Alienware’s design know-how in its cooling system too, which will allow you to game for long stretches without having to worry about overheating or throttling.

Buy Now

Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop — $2,800, was $3,900

Alienware

This build of the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC has a lot to offer, as it has some of the most impressive hardware you’ll find. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of solid-state storage space. It also features the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which is a super powerful GPU that will push you through your favorite games and ensure you have a top-notch visual experience. The Aurora R15 also features Alienware’s improved cooling system, ensuring you can game for marathon stretches without experiencing overheating or hardware throttling.

Buy Now

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop — $3,200, was $3,700

Alienware

You can really get invested in your gaming setup with the Alienware Aurora R16. It’s a gaming desktop with ultimate expandability in mind, though this build sees it pretty stacked with internal hardware. It has 32GB of RAM and a 2TB solid state storage drive that allows for ample space for storing all of your favorite games. When it comes to performance it sports a 24-core Intel i9 processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which has 24GB of its own dedicated RAM. You’ll get all of Alienware’s cooling features and room to grow you could hope for with this gaming PC, as well as a cool design that will look good wherever you put it.

Buy Now

More Alienware deals we love

If you haven’t quite tracked down something you love in the Alienware deals we listed above, there are plenty more to choose from. You can save big no matter what aspect of your gaming setup you may be looking to upgrade or add. There are Alienware keyboards, mice, headsets, and other accessories currently being discounted, and there are also different configurations available for Alienware laptops and desktop computers.