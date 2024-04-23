Apple sends digital invites for May 7 product event

Apple's CEO Tim Cook arrives on the red carpet at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif in March. On Tuesday, Cook told the public to “pencil us in” for Apple's next product launch in nearly two years. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 23 (UPI) -- Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday took to social media to ask the public to "pencil us in" for the company's next product launch set for May 7.

The product unveiling event getting called "Let loose" will be live streamed at 10 a.m EDT on May 7 at Apple's company website.

Invites were sent out to media on Tuesday.

Apple's last similar event was March 2022. Typically, Apple has in the past pre-recorded their product launches and historically releases new iPhone colors, Apple Watches during the spring season.

Reports of the event have been indicated that Apple will announce new iPad Pro improvements plus a new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard with better functionality.

The Apple logo hangs outside of an Apple retail store in the SoHo Section of Manhattan in New York City in March. The next product launch is set for May 7. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI