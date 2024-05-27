Apple Products Are Up To 38% Off For Memorial Day



Major tech deals are dropping across top shopping sites, like Amazon and Walmart, thanks to Memorial Day weekend. From May 24 through May 27 this year, you can get up to 38% off Apple items — with some products hitting the lowest prices we've ever seen. From AirPods to MacBooks, you don’t want to miss these deals.

If you want to upgrade your tech, now’s the time. Just ask our Senior Tech Editor Stefan Vazharov: “Memorial Day is a great time to shop for Apple gear and tech gadgets. Apple products like iPad, Mac, and AirPods, to name a few popular ones, are available below retail.”

The Best Memorial Day Apple Deals to Shop Now

We’re seeing AirPods (2nd Gen) listed at one of the lowest prices ever at just $89.99. While that’s a deal on an older gadget, Vazharov says you can expect to see newer models drop in price, too. “The discounts are frequently available on the latest Apple products, so the long holiday weekend is an opportune time to snag a coveted device for less.”



We already found the latest Apple Watch Series 9 and a 2023 MacBook Pro on sale. These gadgets getting price cuts make for great gifts for tech lovers, especially for graduating students who could use an upgrade.

Whatever you decide to buy, you’ll want to do it sooner rather than later, since these deals aren't likely to last past the holiday weekend. We’ve rounded up the best discounts we're seeing now to help you get started on your shopping.



Best Memorial Day Apple Watch Deals

Watch Series 8

Watch Series 9

Watch SE (2nd Gen)

Best Memorial Day iPad Deals

iPad (9th Generation)

iPad Air (5th Generation)

Best Memorial Day AirPods Deals

AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods Max

Best Memorial Day MacBook Deals

2022 13.6-Inch MacBook Air

2021 16.1-Inch MacBook Pro

2023 16.2-Inch MacBook Pro

2023 16.2-Inch MacBook Pro

FAQs

Does Apple have a Memorial Day sale?

While Apple as a brand rarely (if ever) drops a sale on its site, big box retailers like Amazon and Walmart have consistently slashed prices on gadgets during holiday weekends and other major sale moments. Memorial Day 2024 is proving to be a smart time to shop, with a host of deals dropping in the days leading up to the three-day weekend.

When do Memorial Day Apple sales start?

There’s no official start time for Memorial Day Apple sales, but we do see prices dropping prior to the holiday, with the steepest discounts offered over the weekend. Apple tech will probably sell out quickly, so it’s smart to grab these deals as soon as you can.

