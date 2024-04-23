Apple announces 'Let Loose' launch event

Apple has announced a special event for Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET), which will live stream on Apple's website, YouTube channel and on the Apple TV app.

Versions of the event invitation, titled "Let Loose," feature an illustration and motion graphic of a hand holding what appears to be an Apple Pencil, suggesting the presentation may center on iPads.

Apple iOS updates and WWDC

Apple previously announced the dates for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will be online June 10 to 14. During the conference, the company often announces new features, updates and developments for its operating systems across devices, such as the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and more.

Apple released its iOS 17.4 update for iPhones in March, which included new emoji, Apple Podcast transcripts and more changes.

