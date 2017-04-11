Amazon’s big SanDisk sale includes great prices on microSD cards, portable SSD drives and more

If you’re on the hunt for pretty much any type of memory product, today is definitely your lucky day. Why? Because Amazon has a huge one-day sale going on all of SanDisk’s best products… and we do mean ALL. The action begins with microSD cards, which are always popular with our readers. SanDisk’s huge 256GB microSD card is just $119.99 on Tuesday, and the smaller 128GB microSD card from SanDisk has dropped all the way to $32.99. You’ll also find a 128GB USB-C flash drive for less than $39, a 200GB wireless flash drive for $67.99, and a 128GB Lightning flash drive for your iPhone or iPad that costs just $71.99.

Apart from the microSD cards though, the stars of the show have to be SanDisk’s two portable SSD drives, which are both on sale on Tuesday. The 500GB SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable SSD is just $159.99 in this sale, and the smaller 250GB SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable SSD drops to just $89.99, which is a crazy bargain.

Our 10 favorite deals from Amazon’s big one-day SanDisk sale can be seen below, or you can shop the entire sale right here.

SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter, Black, Standard Packaging (SDSQUNC-128G-…: $32.99

SanDisk Ultra 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter (SDSQUNI-256G-GN6MA).: $119.99

SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable SSD 250GB SDSSDEXT-250G-G25: $89.99

SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable SSD 500GB SDSSDEXT-500G-G25: $159.99

SanDisk Ultra 128GB Dual Drive USB Type-C (SDDDC2-128G-G46): $38.89

SanDisk Ultra 128GB Dual Drive m3.0 for Android Devices and Computers (SDDD3-128G-G46): $25.99

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 128GB for iPhone and iPad, Black/Silver, (SDIX30C-128G-GN6NE): $71.99

SanDisk 64GB Class 4 SDXC Flash Memory Card, Frustration-Free Packaging- SDSDB-064G-AFFP (Label…: $15.96

SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick 200GB (SDWS4-200G-G46): $67.99

SanDisk Ultra Fit 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive (SDCZ43-064G-GAM46) [Newest Version]: $14.29



















Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com