Adults getting tech training for hot jobs in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Workforce training for jobs in the tech industry has become big business in the region.

Some New York state lawmakers want to create more opportunities for adults to get on the career path.

Erica Stevens, who now works as a software engineer, called the training life-changing. She looked for an education and training program and found Pursuit, a non-profit jobs training program in Long Island City.

“I would encourage them to try it out. You might fall in love with it, and there aren’t barriers to entry as one might think,” Stevens said.

Pursuit and some other training programs for New Yorkers at lower incomes are the model for new legislation being proposed in the state of New York.

The training lasts about a year. There are typically no academic prerequisites for the training. Apprenticeships and job placement are also usually a big part of the plan.

Often there’s no upfront cost. When someone gets hired and makes a certain salary, the employee pays back a percentage.

Jukay Hsu is from Queens and co-founded Pursuit in 2011 after time in the military.

“From training to get skills and networks for the job and then working with employers with the jobs,” he said.

Marjorie Velázquez is the vice president for policy with Tech:NYC.

“This basically connects the talent to the tools. These are great paying jobs for working families,” Velázquez said.

Three state lawmakers spoke outside Pursuit headquarters on Friday about the proposal. They say the legislation could create more training and more options for people looking for careers in the tech industry.

It would also set up a $100 million fund for more training for people that meet the income levels. A program administrator would work with approved providers.

“We have a lot of educational programs with tuition and debt and no job guarantee. This is innovative,” said State Sen. Michael Gianaris, a Queens Democrat.

Deputy Leader Gianaris, Assemblymember Nily Rozic and Sen. Leroy Comrie announced the legislation and hope it moves ahead before the session in Albany ends in two weeks.

