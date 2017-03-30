9 paid iPhone apps on sale for free today

Wednesday’s post covering paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time was a great one, and there are still some freebies in there if you want to go back and check them out. We’ve got a fresh new list for you on Thursday, of course, and it’s packed with nine new app sales for you to flip through.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Normally $2.99.

You can even repost your friends story to your own story, or you can do the classic reposting on your Instagram feed.

When you login to the app, you will see the latest stories posts made by the people you follow, and you will be able to repost photos and videos while giving credit to the original poster.

Repost’n’Roll for Instagram let you share and repost your favorite Instagram posts from your friends, including the newly released Stories. Repost’n’Roll is the only app that allows you to repost Instagram Stories!

Download Repost and Save for Instagram

Normally $1.99.

Flash browsing support – Browser allows you to play Flash games such as free Facebook games, use Flash apps and watch Flash video inline using its remote cloud browse mode. – Browse Flash websites that would otherwise not display on the iPhone. – Play music that streams through a Flash player. – Read news that require Flash support. – Press the “Lightning” icon on the bottom right navigation bar when you encounter a Flash website on the iPhone or iPod Touch. – Combines fast native browsing for normal websites and remote browsing for Flash websites. Switch between the 2 modes using the lightning bolt button (for Flash) or the web globe button (for native browsing). – Support different mode such as pointer mode for precision that makes your iPhone acts like a mouse pad. Supports touch mode for scrolling and touch/click. Supports drag mode for dragging around game maps. – Zoom in flash. PLEASE WAIT a second or two for the zoom to update before zooming again on iPhone and iPod touches. – We support audio. PLEASE MAKE sure your mute switch is not on.

Read More

Download Flash Player

Blyss

Normally $0.99.

Blyss launched on iOS with Editor’s Choice in 78 countries and Worldwide feature! “As clever and creative as it is simple and minimalist, Blyss will have you coming back for more time and time again”

– 8/10 PocketGamer

“Blyss appears to achieve that sweet spot of being complex and in depth, while still having a zen-like vibe”

– TouchArcade

“If recent releases like Dots & Co, Quell Zen, and klocki weren’t enough to whet your appetite, then Blyss is a fine addition to any puzzle game collection”

– 4.5/5 AppAdvice

“To put it bluntly, Blyss is one of the best puzzle games I’ve ever played”

– MacStories

“Blyss is just about the chillest puzzle game you’ll ever play”

– MacWorld

______

Travel through Beautiful mountains, serene valleys and harsh deserts solving Blyss’ unique and self-evolving puzzles.

The endless puzzle adventure along with musical ambient themes will keep you hooked for hours as you write your own high scoring saga. Features : – Procedurally generated Unqiue and Unlimited Puzzles

– 3 Challenging & Exciting Game Modes!

– Global Leaderboards for every Game Mode

– Hand crafted Missions to keep the thrill going

– Special Combo system

– Facebook and Twitter High-Score Picture Card Sharing

– Ambient Themes with unique handpicked Music

– Serene Visuals

– Game Center Leaderboards and Achievements

















Download Blyss

Prompts

Normally $0.99.

The #1 creative writing prompts app for iPhone and iPad just got a whole lot better. “Getting stuck with writer’s block is a huge pain. Prompts provides inspiration.” – Mashable More than 300,000 unique writing starting lines and creative writing prompts to inspire you and give you ideas for creative writing. Whether it’s poetry writing, journal writing, storytelling, or anything else! Prompts is great for students in the classroom, amateur writers, or professionals who want to free write often. ** Part of the Apple Education program, so teachers and schools get a discount when buying this app! ** • Prompts gets you writing, even when you don’t know where to start or if you feel blocked

• Access to more than 300,000 unique starting lines and creative prompts like that of Brian Eno

• Set a custom, daily writing goal and use the app to hit it!

• View custom writing stats like how often you write, how long you write, and more

• Set daily writing reminders to keep yourself motivated

• Categorize your writing with custom, color-coded tags

• Auto save so you never lose a word of writing

• Write in either landscape or portrait view, on your iPhone or iPad

• Adjustable font size and styling

• Share your writing by email, Twitter, or Facebook, and more

















Why use Prompts for creativity writing? • Prompts is full of unique writing prompts. Feeling stuck or creatively blocked? Press the lightning bolt at any time and you’ll be presented with a prompt to help inspire you. • Even if you don’t know where to start writing, just open the app and press the plus button to get a random and totally unique idea in the form of a starting line. There are hundreds of completely original ideas to start from. • On the bus, in the break room, anywhere you are, Prompts helps you become a better writer and build a writing habit with just a few minutes a day. • Share your writing by email, Twitter, Facebook, Evernote, or Day One Write full screen and swipe down to bring the menu back into view. It’s a great way to write without distractions, using as much of the screen as possible! Set daily reminders to keep your writing habits healthy, bookmark the projects you’re working on, and even monitor your writing stats to see which days and times you’re at your best. Adjust font style and size to match your writing style, whatever style that is for you. Whether you want to write more just for fun or if you write for a profession, you are going to love how Prompts helps you write. Prompts is perfect for writers, bloggers, journalists, educators and students (college or kids), copywriters, marketers, or anyone who just likes to write.

Download Prompts

Classicalc Music

Normally $0.99.

### Over 10,000 downloads! Calculator that sounds amazing! ### Classicalc is a unique, the most classy calculator app on the App Store. It’s designed to be beautiful and simple, but also… to sound amazing! Each color theme has its own, actual Grand Piano major scale! It’s Chopin-awesome! Underneath it beautiful simplicity, there’s some serious technology powering Classicalc: ## Instant Calculation calculates the formula as you type, so you never have to use the equals sign. We spare you one unnecessary tap at a time. ## You can start your calculations on your iPhone, then Continue on your Apple Watch, and the other way around. ## Your most recent equation is always saved, even if you shut the app. When you run it again, The formula is instantly there. ## 14 great-looking backgrounds with related actual Grand Piano major scales ## Change colors and major scales on iPhone app to change on Apple Watch ## In case the numbers bore you, you can always play a song. It’s Chopin-awesome!

Download Classicalc Music

Ninjas Infinity

Normally $0.99.

Here comes an authentic cartoon art style 2D infinity action! Can your fingers catch the infinity arena? Many obstacles, including evil ninjas, ninja dogs, monsters, demi-humans, zombies will prevent your adventure! ▪ Select among four ninjas!

– Select one from ninjas of fire, water, thunder, and wind!

You can use secret characters by achieving records!!

Can you find iOS original characters!?





▪ Master legendary ninjutsu!

– You can master ninjutsu by getting scrolls.

Can you master the legendary last ninjutsu!?



▪ Get legendary blade!

– It is not only ninjutsu that helps you!

Get legendary blades with the power of shinobi!



▪ Level system

– Allocate points obtained by increasing your level to Power, Strength and Ninriki.

The higher your level, the stronger the blades you will have!

– You can infinity level up.

– You can upgrade the skill.

– You can infinity combo.









▪ Available game mode

– You can select a game mode from Easy, Normal, and Hard.

The more difficult the mode you complete, the higher the score you can achieve…

– Endless infinity arena.





▪ Animation, graphics, and system

– Numerous effects have been used for ninjutsu, weapons, and monsters.

– You can enjoy unique new combos shot from skill.





Download Ninjas Infinity

Rocket Valet!

Normally $2.99.

“This game is a home run! I love this [BLEEP] game. In my top 5 all time games. No BS.” – Touch Arcade Forums A cloudy moon illuminates the quiet planet. With practiced precision, you carefully navigate mazes of deadly traps to reach your goal: a small landing target outside the dark city. If you survive, you must choose to cash in your points or risk it all on another run. Do you have what it takes to become a leaderboard legend? Thank you all for the wonderful feedback. Here’s what people are saying about Rocket Valet! Galaxy Landing Service: “Seriously the most fun game I’ve played in a while on the iPhone. Love the leaderboards and the disks.” “They nailed the controls on this game!” “There should be a warning label on this game.” “I’m officially addicted.” “Well done. I just played this for an hour straight!” “This game is friggin addicting as all get out!”

Download Rocket Valet!

Color Accent

Normally $0.99.

Color Accent lets you add accent / splash effect to your photos in seconds. FEATURES • Powerful image processing engine Lets you tap on a color to add accent effect

Pick unlimited number of accent colors

• Beautiful and simple user interface Magnifying glass lets you easily pick accent colors

Paint on photos to remove or add colors

• Change Hue and Saturation for accent colors

• Full resolution support

• Universal app





Download Color Accent

Сat stickers for iMessage

Normally $0.99.

Set of more than 40 stickers of super cute cat :) He can help you express yourself in many cute ways!

Including stickers for good and bad mood, for your loved ones, for holidays and different funny occasions!

For using this stickers open iMessage and:

1) Tap the arrow button on the left of texting area

2) Tap the app button and then tap the 4 dots button on the bottom.

3) Tap the icon of the stickers and you can start to use them! ;)







Download Сat stickers for iMessage

