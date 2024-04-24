3D printers and other cutting-edge technology bring Biden official to Phoenix College

Don Graves, the U.S. deputy Commerce secretary, visited Phoenix College, where he was handed a 3D image of his face.

The image was created by Phoenix College students using state-of-the-art equipment purchased with a $4.2 million federal grant the college received in March 2023.

"Wow. That is stunning," Graves said, marveling at the 3D image, which students had created using a photograph pulled from the internet.

Graves was in Arizona to see firsthand how investments made possible by legislation passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden are having an impact in the community.

The visit by a high-ranking member of the Biden administration comes ahead of the 2024 election, in which Arizona is a key battleground state.

At Phoenix College, Graves visited a room filled with 3D printers purchased with money from the federal grant. Some of the printers were in the process of printing projects created by students.

Phoenix College received the grant as part of the Biden administration's efforts to help institutions that serve minority populations expand access to the internet and other technologies to prepare students for high-skill jobs, Graves said.

"It's providing them with the tools that they need, whether it's the hardware, but also the know-how," Graves said. "What Phoenix College is doing with the more than $4 million that we've provided as part of the Connecting and Minority Communities program is all about making sure that people have that access, are able to take those hopes and those dreams and turn them into lives of dignity. "

Paul Ross, chief information officer at Phoenix College, said the grant has allowed the school to create an environment of innovation that allows students to have access to 3D printing and other advanced technologies.

"The environment we are creating with our students encourages the development of essential skills and prepares students to excel in a job market increasingly driven by technology," Ross said.

In the evolving job market, there are roles such as 3D printing specialists, AI engineers and IT specialists who have a broad and deep knowledge across diverse businesses, from home-based businesses to multinational companies, Ross said.

This shift underlines the critical role of technology, he said.

"As students grow more interconnected with the global landscape, they recognize the significance of mastering advanced technologies for successful leadership and innovation in their future careers," Ross said.

Phoenix College is one of four institutions in Arizona that received grants under the Biden administration's $268 million Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program. The other three are the University of Arizona, which received $3 million; Dine College, which received $2.9 million; and Tohono O'odham Community College, which received $1.9 million.

Phoenix College President Kimberly Britt said the $4.2 million grant from the federal government is being used to fund a variety of programs, including partnering with local school districts to make sure all students have access to broadband internet to support their learning.

"This is something we realized post-pandemic, obviously, that there are just Wi-Fi deserts in the city," Britt said. "Because we think every child should have an opportunity to grow and learn, and technology shouldn't be a barrier."

The college also has distributed hundreds of laptops to students from underserved communities in information technology programs.

Access to the computers and other technology funded with the grant is helping close a digital divide, Britt said.

"No one should be left behind because of money, and so we're trying to create access to education for every student who walks through our doors," Britt said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: US Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves visits Phoenix College