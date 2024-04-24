321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (April 23)

SpaceX launch recap: Starlink mission Wednesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida

Launch recap: Scroll down to review live coverage of the Wednesday, April 17, liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral.

Sunny rocket launch: SpaceX Starlink mission sails Wednesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX's rocket launch webcast unexpectedly dropped offline for Space Coast viewers soon after liftoff. And brilliant sunshine thwarted many Central Floridians from seeing Wednesday's 5:26 p.m. launch from outside Brevard County.

But a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket delivered another 23 Starlink broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit, adding to the company's ever-expanding global constellation.

SpaceX launch recap: Starlink mission Thursday evening launch at Cape Canaveral, Florida

An evening SpaceX launch lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force's Launch Complex 40 — just over 24 hours from Wednesday evening's SpaceX launch from Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX officially confirmed they were targeting 6:40 p.m. EDT to launch another batch of Starlink satellites. These satellites, which were launched inside a payload fairing on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, are part of SpaceX's Starlink internet service.

Second SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off in just over 24 hours from Florida

Thursday evening, SpaceX launched its second Starlink mission in just over 24 hours from Florida.

After a dinnertime launch of Starlink 6-51 Wednesday evening from KennedySpace Center's pad 39A, the following day brought a similar scene, as Starlink 6-52 launched Thursday from Cape Canaveral.

Archaeological study of Cape Canaveral's first rocket launch site expands to 3D mapping

Wielding a handheld optical scanner, Jorge González meticulously maneuvered across an archaeological grid of white string and metal pins, creating a 3D digital map of a newly excavated steel-mat corridor that led into the long-demolished Bumper blockhouse.

Military technicians walking along that Marston-mat entryway made history on July 24, 1950, by entering that tarpaper shack and using bulky electronics to launch Bumper 8 — America's first rocket to soar skyward from what is now Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Upcoming SpaceX launch: Starlink mission may lift off Monday night from Cape Canaveral

Fresh off the heels of a back-to-back rocket launch doubleheader, SpaceX is targeting Monday night for its next Starlink mission from Florida's Space Coast, per the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

NGA and Federal Aviation Administration navigational warnings show a launch window will open at 6:40 p.m. EDT Monday, then extend into the night until 11:11 p.m. However, SpaceX has yet to publicly announce this mission.

SpaceX delays Starlink launch attempt to Tuesday night amid windy, cloudy Cape forecast

Facing a cloudy, windy Monday forecast, SpaceX is pushing back its Falcon 9 rocket launch attempt roughly 24 hours to target a Tuesday night window at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, navigational warnings show.

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron had only forecast 30% odds of favorable conditions during the early stages of Monday's now-scrapped launch window.

“I’m kissing them on the forehead,” Boeing engineer plans send-off for Starliner astronauts

When astronauts climbed into the space shuttle in preparation for flight, the closeout crew sealing the hatch gave the astronauts a high-five. It became a launch-day tradition.

But for the first Starliner launch with a crew onboard, the Boeing project engineer who will say goodbye to the two astronauts said he wants something more personal.

SpaceX launch recap: Starlink mission Tuesday from Cape marks 300th Falcon booster landing

Launch recap: Scroll down to review live coverage of the Tuesday, April 23, liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral that marked the 300th Falcon booster landing.

SpaceX notches 300th Falcon rocket booster landing after Tuesday liftoff from Cape Canaveral

Like a fiery dart approaching a bullseye, the Falcon 9 first-stage booster descended vertically toward its circular target zone atop the SpaceX drone ship Just Read the Instructions out on the Atlantic Ocean.

"Stage one landing leg deployed," a SpaceX crew member announced during the company webcast.

About four seconds later, the rocket stage touched down on the drone ship — marking SpaceX's 300th Falcon booster landing.

