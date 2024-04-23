2025 Will Be the Final Year for the Long-Running Subaru Legacy Sedan

Subaru announced that the Legacy sedan will be removed from its lineup following the 2025 model year.

The company cited a market that is shifting towards crossovers and SUVs as the reason for the Legacy's death.

Sales of the Legacy have been on the decline, with just 25,510 units finding homes last year.

Get ready to bid farewell to yet another sedan. Subaru announced today that the Legacy mid-size sedan will be discontinued following the 2025 model year. The current generation, the Legacy's seventh, arrived for 2020 and was given a refresh for the 2023 model year with sharper front end styling. While sales were up by 13 percent year over year in 2023 to 25,510 units, they were down by 13 percent through March of this year and are a long way off from the 65,000 units sold in 2016.

Subaru

The Legacy first appeared in 1989, designed specifically for the American market and the first Subaru to be built in the United States when the automaker opened its plant in Lafayette, Indiana. The Legacy was sold as both a sedan and a wagon in the U.S. until the fifth generation, which debuted for 2010. The Legacy had spawned a lifted Outback trim in the mid-1990s that became its own model in 2010, replacing the Legacy wagon as the sole longroof in Subaru's lineup.

Subaru says that more than 1.3 million Legacy vehicles have been sold in the United States, and before it goes away, the sedan represented the longest-running Subaru model line. Subaru says that the Legacy's death "reflects market shifts from passenger cars to SUVs and crossovers and Subaru’s transition to electrified and fully electric vehicles." While it theoretically could be replaced by an EV, we wouldn't bet on it, with Subaru seemingly focused on crossovers for the foreseeable future. The 2025 Legacy will reach dealerships this spring, starting at $26,040.

