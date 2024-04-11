2024 Honda Civic Specs, Features & Review - Complete Buyer's Guide

[table-of-contents] stripped

Overview

The Honda Civic balances fuel efficiency, the ability to be fun to drive, and affordability in a single package. Available in sedan or hatchback variations, this small sedan is a logical choice for drivers who want a practical car that doesn't make many sacrifices.

While the Civic is available in performance-oriented packages such as the Civic Si or the Civic Type R, the standard model offers enough positives on its own to make it a compelling option for many drivers. Loaded with standard features and a reputation for longevity, the Honda Civic is an easy pick for drivers who don't want to overthink their next purchase decision.

The Civic is smaller than the larger Honda Accord sedan in Honda's lineup and is competitive with other compact sedans and hatchbacks. The Civic is available in multiple body styles and trim levels, making it easy to compare it against the competitive field of compact cars.



2024 Honda Civic Price (MSRP)

The price of the 2024 Honda Civic starts at $25,045 and goes up to $32,545 depending on the trim and package.

Trim Levels

LX Sedan: $25,045

LX Hatchback: $26,045

Sport Sedan: $26,645

Sport Hatchback: $27,445

EX Sedan: $28,045

EX-L Hatchback: $29,745

Touring Sedan: $31,645

Sport Touring Hatchback: $32,545

2024 Honda Civic Reliability

Is the Honda Civic a reliable car? Yes, J.D. Power rates the Honda Civic at 82/100 for reliability, which is rated at Great and well above average for reliability, meaning that owners of the Honda Civic can expect to have fewer necessary repairs and spend less on repairs than the average vehicle owner

2024 Honda Civic Specs at a Glance

These specs are for the standard Civic sedan and hatchback, additional specs for different versions of the Civic can be found on Honda's website.

Vehicle Category: Midsize Car, Hatchback

Invoice Price: $23,944.03

Fuel Economy: EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (33 / 30 / 37)

Horsepower: 158

Seating Capacity: 5

Cargo Space: 14.8 cubic feet (sedan). 24.5 cubic feet (hatchback)

Safety Rating: 5 Stars (NHTSA)

View full specs below.

2024 Honda Civic Review

Honda’s Civic range is the de facto standard in small sedans and five-door hatchbacks. Nothing revolutionary here, but exquisite execution. A 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four powers base LX models, but the 1.5-liter turbo four is strapped to a continuously variable automatic transmission in other versions.

Better is the 200-horsepower Si model with a great six-speed manual transmission. And beyond that is the spectacular Type R powered by a 315-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter engine lashed to that wonderful six-speed manual.

Pros

Honda quality in a versatile package

Base LX models have a 2.0-liter four. All others use a turbocharged 1.5-liter motor

Si and Type R models built for lovers of driving

Cons

CVT automatic is no fun

Don’t expect dealers to, well, deal

Can seem antiseptic in character

Interior Photos of the 2024 Honda Civic

Honda Newsroom

Exterior Photos of the 2024 Honda Civic

Honda Newsroom

2024 Honda Civic FAQs

2024 Honda Civic Release Date

The 2024 Honda Civic was released in late 2023 and is currently available at Honda dealerships now.

2024 Honda Civic Competitors

Competitors of the 2024 Honda Civic include the Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla, Kia Forte, Mazda 3, Subaru Impreza, Nissan Sentra, and Volkswagen Jetta. When shopping for a 2024 Honda Civic you should consider other models in this competitive set.

2024 Honda Civic MPG and Fuel Efficiency

What is the MPG for the 2024 Honda Civic?

The 2024 Honda Civic gets 33 miles per gallon, combined (City/Hwy).

What is the gas tank size of the 2024 Honda Civic?

The 2024 Honda Civic gas tank size is 12.4 gallons which is fairly average for a car in its class.

How much does gas cost to fill up the 2024 Honda Civic?

It costs approximately $42 to fill up the gas tank considering average gas prices.

What kind of gas does the 2024 Honda Civic take?

The 2024 Honda Civic takes regular unleaded gas.

2024 Honda Civic Performance

What is the top speed for a 2024 Honda Civic?

The top speed for the 2024 Honda Civic is 126 mph

How fast is the 0-60 time for a 2024 Honda Civic?

The 0-60 time for the 2024 Honda Civic is 7.3 seconds

How fast is the quarter mile time for a 2024 Honda Civic?

The 1/4 mike time for the 2024 Honda Civic is 15.5 seconds

What is the towing capacity of 2024 Honda Civic?

The towing capacity of the 2024 Honda Civic is 850 lbs.

2024 Honda Civic Weight and Dimensions

How much does the 2024 Honda Civic weigh?

The 2024 Honda Civic weighs 3,054 lbs.

What are the dimensions of 2024 Honda Civic?

The dimensions of the 2024 Honda Civic are a wheelbase of 107.7 inches, length of 179.0 inches and width of 70.9 inches

What is the height of 2024 Honda Civic?

The height of the 2024 Honda Civic is 55.7 inches

How long is the 2024 Honda Civic?

The 2024 Honda Civic is 179.0 inches long.





2024 Honda Civic Manufacturing

Where is the 2024 Honda Civic made?

The 2024 Honda Civic is made in Greensburg, Indiana.

What is the 2024 Honda Civic made out of?

The 2024 Honda Civic is made out of galvanized steel and aluminum panels.

2024 Honda Civic Safety Rating and Reliability

Is the 2024 Honda Civic a reliable car?

The 2024 Honda Civic has a 82/100 reliability score according to jdpower.com.

What is the safety rating of the 2024 Honda Civic?

The 2024 Honda Civic has a safety rating of 5 stars according to the NHTSA.

2024 Honda Civic: Full Specs and Features

Vehicle

EPA Classification: Midsize Cars

Drivetrain: Front Wheel Drive

Engine

Engine Order Code: NA

Engine Type and Required Fuel: Regular Unleaded I-4

Displacement (liters/cubic inches): 2.0 L/122

Fuel System: Gasoline Direct Injection

Maximum Horsepower @ RPM: 158 @ 6500

Maximum Torque @ RPM: 138 @ 4200

Transmission

Transmission Order Code: NA

Transmission Description: Automatic CVT w/OD or 6-speed manual

Number of Transmission Speeds: 1 (CVT)

First Gear Ratio (:1): 2.53 - 0.41

Reverse Ratio (:1): 2.71

Final Drive Axle Ratio (:1): 3.94

Fuel Economy and Range

EPA Greenhouse Gas Score: 6.0

CO2 Emissions, 15K mi/year (tons): 5.4

Range, city/highway (miles): 372.00 / 458.80

EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (mpg): 33 / 30 / 37

Fuel Tank

Fuel Capacity / Gas Tank Size: 12.4

Exterior Dimensions

Wheelbase (inches): 107.7

Length (inches): 184

Width, without mirrors (inches): 70.9

Height (inches): 55.7

Front Track Width (inches): 60.5

Rear Track Width (inches): 61.6

Interior Dimensions

Passenger / Seating Capacity: 5

Front Head Room (inches): 39.3

Front Leg Room (inches): 42.3

Front Shoulder Room (inches): 57

Front Hip Room (inches): 54.3

Second Row Head Room (inches): 37.1

Second Row Leg Room (inches): 37.4

Second Row Shoulder Room (inches): 56

Second Row Hip Room (inches): 48.9

Cargo Area Dimensions

Trunk Space (cubic feet): 14.8 cubic feet (sedan). 24.5 cubic feet (hatchback)

Steering

Steering Type: Rack-Pinion

Turning Diameter / Radius, curb to curb (feet): 38.1

Suspension

Front Suspension Type: Strut

Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link

Brakes

Brake Type: 4-Wheel Disc

Front Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 11.1

Rear Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 10.2

Wheels and Tires

Front Wheel Size (inches): 18 X 8

Front Wheel Material: Aluminum

Front Tire Size: P235/40WR18

Rear Wheel Size (inches): 18 X 8

Rear Wheel Material: Aluminum

Rear Tire Size: P235/40WR18

Spare Wheel Size (inches): Compact

Spare Wheel Material: Steel

Spare Tire Size: Compact

Towing

Maximum Trailer Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): NA

Maximum Tongue Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): NA

Weight Information

Base Curb Weight (pounds): 2935

Electrical

Cold Cranking Amps @ 0° F: NA

Maximum Alternator Capacity (amps): NA

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track is a window into a nearly unattainable car-centric lifestyle. In our pixels and pages, readers feel what it’s like to drive the most incredible cars, view the most exclusive collections, and travel the world to witness the stories that will become legends of the road.

We cherish enthusiast vehicles of all speeds and abilities, and strive to deliver every sound, smell, g-force, and glint of polished metal as though our community members experienced it themselves.

Road & Track is written for the automotive enthusiast, covering car and motorsport news, blended with wide-ranging feature stories, investigations, reviews, and columns.

Road & Track's road tests and comparison tests are the most thorough in the industry, focusing primarily on domestic and imported sports cars and sports sedans that are a cut above the ordinary in performance, handling, engineering, and efficiency.

Learn more about our team here.

More Car Reviews

Honda Civic | Mazda Miata | Toyota Tacoma | Ford F-150 | Ford Bronco | Toyota Crown | Dodge Charger | Nissan Z | Porsche 911 | Dodge Hornet | Subaru WRX | Honda CR-V | Acura Integra | Hyundai Santa Cruz | Toyota 4-Runner | Ram 1500 | GMC Sierra | Toyota Camry | Jeep Grand Cherokee | Tesla Model 3 | Honda Accord | Ford Explorer

You Might Also Like