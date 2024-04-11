2024 Honda Civic Specs, Features & Review - Complete Buyer's Guide
Overview
The Honda Civic balances fuel efficiency, the ability to be fun to drive, and affordability in a single package. Available in sedan or hatchback variations, this small sedan is a logical choice for drivers who want a practical car that doesn't make many sacrifices.
While the Civic is available in performance-oriented packages such as the Civic Si or the Civic Type R, the standard model offers enough positives on its own to make it a compelling option for many drivers. Loaded with standard features and a reputation for longevity, the Honda Civic is an easy pick for drivers who don't want to overthink their next purchase decision.
The Civic is smaller than the larger Honda Accord sedan in Honda's lineup and is competitive with other compact sedans and hatchbacks. The Civic is available in multiple body styles and trim levels, making it easy to compare it against the competitive field of compact cars.
2024 Honda Civic Price (MSRP)
The price of the 2024 Honda Civic starts at $25,045 and goes up to $32,545 depending on the trim and package.
Trim Levels
LX Sedan: $25,045
LX Hatchback: $26,045
Sport Sedan: $26,645
Sport Hatchback: $27,445
EX Sedan: $28,045
EX-L Hatchback: $29,745
Touring Sedan: $31,645
Sport Touring Hatchback: $32,545
2024 Honda Civic Reliability
Is the Honda Civic a reliable car? Yes, J.D. Power rates the Honda Civic at 82/100 for reliability, which is rated at Great and well above average for reliability, meaning that owners of the Honda Civic can expect to have fewer necessary repairs and spend less on repairs than the average vehicle owner
2024 Honda Civic Specs at a Glance
These specs are for the standard Civic sedan and hatchback, additional specs for different versions of the Civic can be found on Honda's website.
Vehicle Category: Midsize Car, Hatchback
Invoice Price: $23,944.03
Fuel Economy: EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (33 / 30 / 37)
Horsepower: 158
Seating Capacity: 5
Cargo Space: 14.8 cubic feet (sedan). 24.5 cubic feet (hatchback)
Safety Rating: 5 Stars (NHTSA)
View full specs below.
2024 Honda Civic Review
Honda’s Civic range is the de facto standard in small sedans and five-door hatchbacks. Nothing revolutionary here, but exquisite execution. A 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four powers base LX models, but the 1.5-liter turbo four is strapped to a continuously variable automatic transmission in other versions.
Better is the 200-horsepower Si model with a great six-speed manual transmission. And beyond that is the spectacular Type R powered by a 315-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter engine lashed to that wonderful six-speed manual.
Pros
Honda quality in a versatile package
Base LX models have a 2.0-liter four. All others use a turbocharged 1.5-liter motor
Si and Type R models built for lovers of driving
Cons
CVT automatic is no fun
Don’t expect dealers to, well, deal
Can seem antiseptic in character
Interior Photos of the 2024 Honda Civic
Exterior Photos of the 2024 Honda Civic
2024 Honda Civic FAQs
2024 Honda Civic Release Date
The 2024 Honda Civic was released in late 2023 and is currently available at Honda dealerships now.
2024 Honda Civic Competitors
Competitors of the 2024 Honda Civic include the Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla, Kia Forte, Mazda 3, Subaru Impreza, Nissan Sentra, and Volkswagen Jetta. When shopping for a 2024 Honda Civic you should consider other models in this competitive set.
2024 Honda Civic MPG and Fuel Efficiency
What is the MPG for the 2024 Honda Civic?
The 2024 Honda Civic gets 33 miles per gallon, combined (City/Hwy).
What is the gas tank size of the 2024 Honda Civic?
The 2024 Honda Civic gas tank size is 12.4 gallons which is fairly average for a car in its class.
How much does gas cost to fill up the 2024 Honda Civic?
It costs approximately $42 to fill up the gas tank considering average gas prices.
What kind of gas does the 2024 Honda Civic take?
The 2024 Honda Civic takes regular unleaded gas.
2024 Honda Civic Performance
What is the top speed for a 2024 Honda Civic?
The top speed for the 2024 Honda Civic is 126 mph
How fast is the 0-60 time for a 2024 Honda Civic?
The 0-60 time for the 2024 Honda Civic is 7.3 seconds
How fast is the quarter mile time for a 2024 Honda Civic?
The 1/4 mike time for the 2024 Honda Civic is 15.5 seconds
What is the towing capacity of 2024 Honda Civic?
The towing capacity of the 2024 Honda Civic is 850 lbs.
2024 Honda Civic Weight and Dimensions
How much does the 2024 Honda Civic weigh?
The 2024 Honda Civic weighs 3,054 lbs.
What are the dimensions of 2024 Honda Civic?
The dimensions of the 2024 Honda Civic are a wheelbase of 107.7 inches, length of 179.0 inches and width of 70.9 inches
What is the height of 2024 Honda Civic?
The height of the 2024 Honda Civic is 55.7 inches
How long is the 2024 Honda Civic?
The 2024 Honda Civic is 179.0 inches long.
2024 Honda Civic Manufacturing
Where is the 2024 Honda Civic made?
The 2024 Honda Civic is made in Greensburg, Indiana.
What is the 2024 Honda Civic made out of?
The 2024 Honda Civic is made out of galvanized steel and aluminum panels.
2024 Honda Civic Safety Rating and Reliability
Is the 2024 Honda Civic a reliable car?
The 2024 Honda Civic has a 82/100 reliability score according to jdpower.com.
What is the safety rating of the 2024 Honda Civic?
The 2024 Honda Civic has a safety rating of 5 stars according to the NHTSA.
2024 Honda Civic: Full Specs and Features
Vehicle
EPA Classification: Midsize Cars
Drivetrain: Front Wheel Drive
Engine
Engine Order Code: NA
Engine Type and Required Fuel: Regular Unleaded I-4
Displacement (liters/cubic inches): 2.0 L/122
Fuel System: Gasoline Direct Injection
Maximum Horsepower @ RPM: 158 @ 6500
Maximum Torque @ RPM: 138 @ 4200
Transmission
Transmission Order Code: NA
Transmission Description: Automatic CVT w/OD or 6-speed manual
Number of Transmission Speeds: 1 (CVT)
First Gear Ratio (:1): 2.53 - 0.41
Reverse Ratio (:1): 2.71
Final Drive Axle Ratio (:1): 3.94
Fuel Economy and Range
EPA Greenhouse Gas Score: 6.0
CO2 Emissions, 15K mi/year (tons): 5.4
Range, city/highway (miles): 372.00 / 458.80
EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (mpg): 33 / 30 / 37
Fuel Tank
Fuel Capacity / Gas Tank Size: 12.4
Exterior Dimensions
Wheelbase (inches): 107.7
Length (inches): 184
Width, without mirrors (inches): 70.9
Height (inches): 55.7
Front Track Width (inches): 60.5
Rear Track Width (inches): 61.6
Interior Dimensions
Passenger / Seating Capacity: 5
Front Head Room (inches): 39.3
Front Leg Room (inches): 42.3
Front Shoulder Room (inches): 57
Front Hip Room (inches): 54.3
Second Row Head Room (inches): 37.1
Second Row Leg Room (inches): 37.4
Second Row Shoulder Room (inches): 56
Second Row Hip Room (inches): 48.9
Cargo Area Dimensions
Trunk Space (cubic feet): 14.8 cubic feet (sedan). 24.5 cubic feet (hatchback)
Steering
Steering Type: Rack-Pinion
Turning Diameter / Radius, curb to curb (feet): 38.1
Suspension
Front Suspension Type: Strut
Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link
Brakes
Brake Type: 4-Wheel Disc
Front Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 11.1
Rear Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 10.2
Wheels and Tires
Front Wheel Size (inches): 18 X 8
Front Wheel Material: Aluminum
Front Tire Size: P235/40WR18
Rear Wheel Size (inches): 18 X 8
Rear Wheel Material: Aluminum
Rear Tire Size: P235/40WR18
Spare Wheel Size (inches): Compact
Spare Wheel Material: Steel
Spare Tire Size: Compact
Towing
Maximum Trailer Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): NA
Maximum Tongue Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): NA
Weight Information
Base Curb Weight (pounds): 2935
Electrical
Cold Cranking Amps @ 0° F: NA
Maximum Alternator Capacity (amps): NA
