Web Browser Extensions: Operating Systems - Windows 7 or later, Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion) or later, Linux, Chrome OS Web Browsers - Internet Explorer 11 or later (Note: Enhanced Protected Mode is not supported when using Internet Explorer); the most recent 2 versions of the following web browsers: Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari, Opera, Maxthon

Desktop Apps: Operating Systems - Windows 7 or later, Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or later with a 64-bit processor required Web Browsers - Internet Explorer 11 or later; the most recent 2 versions of the following web browsers: Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari, Opera, Maxthon

Mobile Apps: Android Mobile Operating System - Android OS 5 (Lollipop) or later (access to the Play Store app is also required) iOS Mobile Operating System - iOS 10 or later