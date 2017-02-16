Tiffany Trump Accepts Whoopi Goldberg’s Invitation to Sit with Her at NYFW After Being Shunned by Fashion Editors

Whoopi Goldberg is taking a stand at New York Fashion Week.

At the Phillip Plein show on Monday, Tiffany Trump was left sitting alone after several magazine editors moved so they wouldn’t have to be near President Donald Trump‘s daughter. Some even tweeted that they had changed seats, with former Wall Street Journal columnist Christina Binkley posting photos of the 23-year-old with empty seats beside her.

The snub became the subject of conversation on Wednesday’s episode of The View, where Goldberg defended the University of Pennsylvania graduate and offered to sit next to her at future shows.

“You know what, Tiffany, I’m supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m coming to sit with you,” the outspoken actress, 61, said. “Because nobody’s talking politics. You’re looking at fashion! She doesn’t want to talk about her dad! She’s looking at the fashion!”

Nobody wants to sit next to Tiffany Trump at Philipp Plein, so they moved and the seats by her are empty. pic.twitter.com/XcxNYI6Kf8 — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump. pic.twitter.com/axvYJAFupl — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

Phillip Plein at 10PM: 1 hour late start, editors fleeing just so they don't have to sit behind Tiffany Trump. — Nikki Ogunnaike (@NikkiOgun) February 14, 2017

We moved and are down the hall. Come thru. https://t.co/3LxKU4Td7D — Nikki Ogunnaike (@NikkiOgun) February 14, 2017

Tiffany took to Twitter and accepted Goldberg’s offer on Wednesday.

“Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I’d love to sit with you too!” she wrote, adding a smiling face emoji.

Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I'd love to sit with you too! — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) February 15, 2017

Goldberg, who has been a vocal opponent of the new president, noted there was a difference between the movement of boycotting Ivanka Trump’s clothing line and the cold shoulder given to Tiffany.

“And people say what is the difference between people boycotting Ivanka. There is a difference,” she said on The View. “That’s all about buying stuff. You’re buying stuff. This girl is looking at fashion, and she’s just looking at fashion. I just thought it was mean.”

The fashion designer behind the show also spoke out in Tiffany’s defense.

“Tiffany Trump is not a politician, she’s a teenager,” Plein told TMZ. (For the record, she is actually 23.)

On Tuesday, Tiffany was spotted at the Dennis Basso show sitting in the front row alongside her friend, designer Andrew Warren. She was also seated next to a woman to whom she was seen talking throughout the event.

Warren was also the first daughter’s date at the Vivienne Tam show on Wednesday. Tiffany sat front row between the fashion designer and Reya Benitez, the daughter of DJ legend John “Jellybean” Benitez.