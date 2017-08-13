The Hottest Red Carpet Looks From the 2017 Teen Choice Awards

The red carpet at the Teen Choice Awards is always lit, and 2017 is no different. Click through above to see all the looks from fashion forward stars like Zendaya, Lucy Hale, Paris Jackson, Lori Loughlin, Vanessa Hudgens and more.

Read more from Yahoo Style + Beauty:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day. For Twitter updates, follow @YahooStyle and @YahooBeauty.