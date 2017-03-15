Paris Jackson Says She Was ‘Perfect’ in Dad Michael’s Eyes, Says She Has Days When She’s ‘Too Sensitive’

It's Paris Jackson like you've never seen her before! The 18-year-old aspiring actress and musician stuns on the April cover of Harper's Bazaar, looking glam in her vintage Parisian photo shoot.



"I've always wanted to kind of break off and do my own thing, just 'cause I feel I enjoy independence very much," Jackson told the magazine. "When I was a kid, I was with my dad and my two brothers. Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl. I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad's eyes."



As the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, growing up without a father has had a real impact on Paris.



"The first 12 years of my life I was homeschooled," she said, adding, "Which means that the only interactions I'd ever had were with family members or other adults."



This familial bond has been a common thread throughout her life. In fact, during the interview, Paris took a call from a Rolling Stone photographer and when asked by the interviewer why she seemed upset afterwards, replied, "All anyone wants to talk about is my father, and it makes me sad."



But Paris is determined to use her newfound spotlight for a good cause.



"Once I got introduced into the real world, I was shocked. It blew me away," she said. "Not just because it was sexist, but misogynist and racist and cruel. It was scary as hell. And it still is really scary." She added, "I know there are a lot of people who would feel very blessed to be in my position, so I want to use it for important things."



One learning curve the formerly homeschooled teen had to face was working on her social skills.



"I had to force myself to learn so fast," she said. "For the past six years, I've been learning how to communicate. And I think I've gotten pretty good at it."

But she's not without her pitfalls. She attempted on more than one occasion to take her own life following her father's death when she was 11. And she entered treatment at the age of 15.



"There are some days when I still don't want to deal with any of it," she continued. "There are some days where I'm like, 'Nope, I'm not going to go online.' There are days when I'm too sensitive."



Paris, however, has a surprisingly refreshing take on dealing with those online trolls who spout hatred her way.



"Who gives a f**k?" she asked. "You're on their mind—how is that a bad thing? Doesn't matter if they're saying good or bad things about you. They're thinking about you enough to write about you. You just can't care…It gets to a point where, you know what, it's going to happen. Not everybody is going to be happy with what you do. If you're not happy with what you're doing, that's a problem. If you're happy, who gives a f**k?"