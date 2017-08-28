Katy Perry made up for her flat jokes with some high-fashion wins

Katy Perry arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at the Forum. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The reviews are in, and while a lot of Katy Perry’s jokes as host of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards might have fallen flat, her fashion didn’t fail her.

The pop star showed off her range outside of music with multiple costume changes. Perry started things off on the red carpet in a structural gown from Stephanie Holland, featuring geometric cutouts and accoutrements. But she didn’t last long in the elegant yet fashion-forward look.

Making her debut on the stage on Sunday night, Perry flew into the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., wearing a holographic spacesuit.

Perry, in between performances from Fifth Harmony and Shawn Mendes, switched into a blue glitter gown with a dramatic front slit and high neck with a black cowl. She accessorized with a fake baby, baiting DJ Khaled and his baby Asahd.

For yet another bit, this one with comedian Billy Eichner, she slipped into a one-shoulder look with some thigh-high leather boots.

Lastly on the sartorial stunt side, Perry put on a Khaleesi costume to welcome Game of Thrones fans to the broadcast.





For her more serious fashion choices, she opted for a leopard sequin dress.

There was yet another sequin ensemble, this one in ROYGBIV in jumpsuit form with extremely wide legs.

