    Katy Perry made up for her flat jokes with some high-fashion wins

    Katy Perry arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at the Forum. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    The reviews are in, and while a lot of Katy Perry’s jokes as host of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards might have fallen flat, her fashion didn’t fail her.

    The pop star showed off her range outside of music with multiple costume changes. Perry started things off on the red carpet in a structural gown from Stephanie Holland, featuring geometric cutouts and accoutrements. But she didn’t last long in the elegant yet fashion-forward look.

    Photo: Getty Images

    Making her debut on the stage on Sunday night, Perry flew into the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., wearing a holographic spacesuit.

    Perry, in between performances from Fifth Harmony and Shawn Mendes, switched into a blue glitter gown with a dramatic front slit and high neck with a black cowl. She accessorized with a fake baby, baiting DJ Khaled and his baby Asahd.

    Photo: Getty Images

    For yet another bit, this one with comedian Billy Eichner, she slipped into a one-shoulder look with some thigh-high leather boots.


    Lastly on the sartorial stunt side, Perry put on a Khaleesi costume to welcome Game of Thrones fans to the broadcast.


    For her more serious fashion choices, she opted for a leopard sequin dress.

    Photo: Getty Images

    There was yet another sequin ensemble, this one in ROYGBIV in jumpsuit form with extremely wide legs.

    Photo: Getty Images

    And in one of her best — and most confusing — outfits of the night, she shined in a diamond-like piece with a pair of pants underneath a strapless gown with a turtleneck shrug.

    Photo: Getty Images

    Perry’s last change of the night was, pardon the pun, a total slam dunk, sticking to the “Swish Swish” music video theme.


    So did Perry redeem herself with her fun fashion? Weigh in below in the comments section!

