Does Laura Dern Handle a Lightsaber in the New ‘Star Wars’?

Laura Dern seems to be everywhere these days. That’s because she is. She’s the ferocious Renata in Big Little Lies, she’s a recovering drug addict in Wilson, and she has two top-secret roles in Twin Peaks and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And it’s only March. Her secret to nailing those disparate performances: “You try to find your way in when you read a script.”

Dern sat down with Yahoo Style’s Jihan Forbes to see what happened when she “Yahoo’d” herself. From lightsabers to women’s empowerment, here’s what she had to say.

