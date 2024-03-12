Zeppole are a huge deal in RI. Here are the best bakeries to get one, according to readers

The first sign of spring in Rhode Island is zeppole returning to the bakery shelves.

While the main day to eat zeppole is St. Joseph's Day, which falls on March 19, the cream-filled pastries start taking center stage in the display cases of Italian bakeries as early as the end of February. While zeppole is an Italian pastry, they're also a Rhode Island thing after a surge in popularity in the 60s and 70s that never waned.

“It’s a very significant holiday for the Italian bakeries here,” said Michael Manni, who has owned Providence's LaSalle Bakery since 1975, told The Journal in 2019. “I used to travel the country a lot, and I would tell other bakeries about the amounts of the zeppole we would sell, and they would be surprised. Even Italian bakers in different cities didn’t see the popularity of them that we do here.”

To find the best zeppole in Rhode Island, the Providence Journal recently put it to readers in an unscientific poll.

First, we asked readers to nominate places to include in the poll on our Instagram page @ProJoEats, which we then compiled into a true poll asking people to vote for their favorite.

Hundreds of votes later, here are the top reader picks.

Known for their huge zeppole, the made-from-scratch zeppole at Felicia's Coffee, 5757 Post Road, East Greenwich, are hugely popular for the brief period they're available. The baked zeppole come in four flavors – classic, deluxe Italian, cream puff and Bailey's – and they're big enough to easily feed two people. That is if you want to share.

Runner Up: DeLuise Bakery

DeLuise Bakery in Providence makes classic zeppole in pastry cream and chocolate.

Get them baked or fried, either way, the zeppole at DeLuise Bakery, 1251 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, are incredible. With 85 years of experience, the family behind these treats knows a thing or two about good pastry. For zeppole, pick from traditional, chocolate or whipped cream. For what it's worth, the chocolate zeppole come highly recommended.

Third Place: The Original Italian Bakery

Zeppole made at the Original Italian bakery in Johnston include whipped cream and raspberry, pistachio, chocolate, Irish cream, ricotta and traditional pastry cream.

If you want to try a lot of different flavors, The Original Italian Bakery, 915 Atwood Ave., Johnston, is the place to go. They make whipped cream and raspberry, pistachio, chocolate, Irish cream, ricotta and traditional pastry cream.

Fourth place: LaSalle Bakery

LaSalle Bakery offers traditional and Irish Cream zeppole at their two locations in Providence.

Another spot where you can pick between baked or fried, LaSalle Bakery, 993 Smith St., Providence, and 685 Admiral St., Providence, has decades of experience making zeppole. Pick from traditional, Bailey's or chocolate. No matter what you choose, these fresh pastries won't disappoint you.

Fifth place: Scialo Brothers Bakery

March 19, 2014: David Coletta takes fresh-baked zeppola's out of the brick oven at Scialo Brothers Bakery on Atwells Ave., Providence. [The Providence Journal, file / Frieda Squires]

One of the most beloved Italian bakeries on Federal Hill, Scalio Brothers Bakery, 257 Atwells Ave., Providence, is basically required to make excellent zeppole. While there was an ownership switch during the pandemic, the recipes are still the same. As a special treat on St. Joseph's Day, they offer fried zeppole alongside their line up of baked options.

This year, Ivy & Lace Bake Shop's lineup includes original, cannoli and a brand new salted caramel flavor. Located at 592 Putnam Pike, Greenville, they're worth a little road trip for.

Varieties of zeppole you might find at Antonio's Bakery at 2448 West Shore Road in Warwick include traditional, triple chocolate mousse, Irish cream, chocolate cream and strawberry and cream.

With lots of flavors to choose from, you'll find zeppole you like at Antonio's Bakery, 2448 West Shore Road, Warwick. Pick from traditional, Irish cream, strawberry creme, chocolate creme and a triple chocolate.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: The best RI bakeries to get zeppole for St. Joseph's Day