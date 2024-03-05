Where is the best place to get a zeppole in Rhode Island? Vote in our poll

It's March, meaning it is officially zeppole season in Rhode Island.

As St. Joseph's Day nears, the cream-filled pastry takes center stage in the display case of Italian bakeries all over the state. Pronounced "zay-poe-luh," the cherry-topped treat grew in popularity in the 60s and 70s in to become the must-have treat it is today.

The question is where to get one. Our food editor Gail Ciampa hand-picked 10 places to get zeppoles last year, but this year, we're wondering where readers; favorite spots are. So, we're putting it to a poll.

Vote below to tell us your favorite place to get a zeppole.

Traditional zeppole at Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery in North Smithfield, have a blend of house-made creamy custard, ricotta cheese and rum flavoring. They are topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Where can you get the best zeppole in Rhode Island?

What do the winners get?

What do the winners get? Clout. Bragging rights. Being in The Providence Journal article announcing the winners. There’s not a tangible benefit to winning these polls other than winning and being able to tell people you won.

How do we pick who is in the poll?

Rhode Island may be a small state, but it has a lot of restaurants, making it hard near impossible to come up with an all-encompassing list for the polls. The way we are doing it ahead of the poll we announce what the next poll is going to be on the Providence Journal Food Instagram page @ProJoEats. People can leave a comment with the restaurants they think should be in the poll (restaurants are encouraged to nominate themselves), we’ll round up those entries for the poll. We do reserve the right to use our editorial discretion.

We also will add a restaurant that requests it within the first 48 hours of the poll being up. Email klandeck@gannett.com with nominations.

We asked, you told us: 7 reader-favorite waterfront dining spots to try in Rhode Island

How does voting work?

We’re setting it up so people can vote once a day, which means if you love a restaurant, you can vote for it more than once. The voting for this poll will close on Sunday, March 10, at 11 p.m. Winners will be announced the following week.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Best place to get a zeppole in RI? We're polling readers