Zelensky sacks senior intel officer amid corruption allegations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting during his visit to the Kharkiv region following the devastating Russian attacks. -/Ukrainian presidency/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Ilya Vityuk, a high-ranking official in the SBU intelligence service, amid allegations of corruption.

The decree was published on the Ukrainian president's website on Wednesday without giving a reason.

Vityuk was head of the Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) cybersecurity department.

Ukrainian media had previously published investigations in which it was reported that Vityuk's wife bought a luxury flat in the centre of Kiev. Vityuk had already been placed on leave before his dismissal.

Zelensky has vowed to pursue a rigorous fight against corruption and misappropriation of state funds. Proof of success in this fight is a prerequisite for his country's EU membership aspirations.

Ukraine is considered one of the most corrupt countries in Europe. Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky was recently forced to resign after being implicated in a corruption case.