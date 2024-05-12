Zelensky: Russia turning 'grey zone' areas of war into combat zones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova at the Mariinsky Palace in Kiev. Ukraine Presidency/Ukrainian Pre/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Russia's offensive near the city of Kharkiv is spreading out the front of the war in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, pointing to a development that means more parts of the country facing combat.

"There are villages that have turned from a 'grey zone' into a combat zone, and the occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in some of them or simply use them to advance further," Zelensky said, describing the situation in his daily video message on Sunday evening.

With this offensive, the Russian military is trying to stretch the Ukrainian forces to their limits, he added.

Above all, the situation around the town of Vovchansk is "extremely difficult," Zelensky said. Vovchansk, which originally had just under 19,000 inhabitants according to official figures, is now home to just under 500, who are still holding as it comes under constant fire.

Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were mounting counter-attacks and engaging in fierce resistance. "Our task is obvious - we must inflict as many losses as possible on the occupying forces," he said.

At the same time, Zelensky warned the Ukrainian population against unnecessary panic. "Russian ground operations are always sustained by information operations," he said. "The occupier feeds on lies and the resulting fear."

He therefore advised citizens "not to be led by emotions, not to chase the headline, to check every report and look for information, not emotions or rumours, and to trust the Ukrainian defence forces."