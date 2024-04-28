Zebras on the loose in North Bend

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Sunday afternoon four zebras escaped a trailer on Eastbound I-90 when the driver stopped to secure them. It happened near exit 32 in North Bend around 1 p.m.

Just after 2 p.m. Washington State Patrol tweeted that one of the zebras had been cornered, but that three were still outstanding.

Around that time, we started seeing people posting video on social media of the remaining three zebras running down the road, with officers in pursuit.

Just after 3 p.m. WSP said that three of the four had been ‘wrangled.’

KIRO 7 is reaching out to WSP hoping to learn where these zebras were headed. We will also be speaking to residents who witnessed the zebras making a break for it.

