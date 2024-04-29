Zebras escape trailer, run loose in Washington

Four Zebras ran loose on a Washington interstate Sunday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., four zebras escaped a trailer on Eastbound I-90 when the driver stopped to secure them, according to our CBS-affiliate KIRO.

Just after 2 p.m. Washington State Patrol tweeted that one of the zebras had been cornered, but that three were still outstanding.

About an hour later troopers tweeted that three out of the four were in police custody.

“Crazy!!!” Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol tweeted.

We will continue to follow this story.

This is a first for me and all @wastatepatrol troopers involved. 4 Zebras that were being transported got loose when the driver stopped to secure the trailer EB 90 to exit 32. The community has come together to help. One cornered, 3 outstanding. Crazy!! pic.twitter.com/8lF75tnbyZ — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 28, 2024







