New Zealand Man Who Belly Flopped Onto Orca Learns His Fate

With the recent string of orcas attacking boats and the nickname of "killer whale," not to mention their endangered status around the world, one would likely think to stay away from one in the wild. One man in New Zealand recently decided instead to go for a swim with a male orca and his calf. But rather than jump in and swim alongside them, he belly flopped from a boat onto the orca's in a stunning display caught on video.

Now, the man is facing consequences for his actions. According to The Standard, the 50-year-old man has been fined $600 after flopping stomach-first onto the marine mammal. The incident happened in Davenport, Auckland back in February after his friends encouraged him to do it. "I touched it!" he yelled after he came down on the orca.

Hayden Loper, an investigator with the New Zealand Department of Conservation, explained in a statement just how bad of an idea it was.

"This is stupid behavior and demonstrates a shocking disregard for the welfare of the orca. It is extremely irresponsible," Loper said. "Orca are immensely powerful animals, and this really could have ended horribly – with either the startled whale being injured, or the man responsible being harmed by the aggravated animal."

He pointed out that the man's behavior was "a very clear breach of the Marine Mammals Protection Act," noting that "orca are classified as whales under conservation legislation and it is illegal to swim with whales, or disturb or harass any marine mammal."

It's probably best to admire Lolita from afar.