Zanesville Police Department seeking information on attempted abduction

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville Police Department is seeking information on an attempted abduction that occurred Wednesday afternoon on McConnell Avenue.According to a ZPD press release from Det. Sgt. Phil Michel, a report was received around 1:35 p.m. April 17 from a woman, who stated she was outside with her infant child when a dark gray, four-door Nissan sedan with a female driver and male passenger parked in the driveway. The man approached her, claiming he was with Child Protective Services and was there to take her child.The woman told police she felt something was wrong, ran into her house and called police, according to the press release.Police said another witness reported that the same vehicle had come to the residence about 45 minutes earlier and different man was asking for an individual who did not live there.Suspects are described as being Asian Indian ethnicity and approximately 5-foot, 9-inches in height.Detectives are searching for surveillance footage. If you live in the area of McConnell Avenue and have video footage, please contact Zanesville police.Anyone with information concerning the investigation is asked to contact the Zanesville Police Department at 740-455-0700 or Det. Chris Andrews, 740-455-0709.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Zanesville police seeking information on attempted abduction