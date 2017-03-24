You've Been Cleaning Your Microwave All Wrong

From Woman's Day

Whenever stains and residue builds up, give this workhorse kitchen appliance a thorough cleaning with this fast routine from Michael Dimopoulos, a Thumbtack House Cleaner and the founder of Lazy Susans Cleaning.

Combine 1 cup of water, 1 cup of vinegar, and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice in a bowl and place the bowl in the center of your empty microwave. Turn your microwave on high for 2 minutes. After the microwave has filled with steam, use a damp cloth to wipe down the inside.

If your microwave needs further attention and cleaning, use a combination of baking soda and dish soap to wipe down the interior.

To clean the exterior of the microwave, wipe down the front door with your go-to cleaning solution. And if you own a stainless steel microwave, remove smudges on the exterior with a small amount of coconut spray and a paper towel.

