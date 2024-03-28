You can now use your phone to get started with Amazon’s palm-reading tech

Amazon just launched an app that lets people sign up for its palm recognition service without having to head to an in-store kiosk. The Amazon One app uses a smartphone’s camera to take a photo of a palm print to set up an account. Once signed up, you can pay for stuff by using just your hand, ending the tyranny of having to carry a smartphone, cash or a burdensome plastic card.

The tech uses generative AI to analyze a palm's vein structure, turning the data into a “unique numerical, vector representation” which is recognized by scanning machines at retail locations. You’ll have to add a payment method within the app to get started and upload a photo of your ID for the purpose of age verification.

The app launches today for iOS and Android. Previously, you’d have to go to a physical location to sign up for Amazon One. Beyond payments, the tech is also used as an age verification tool and as a way to enter concerts and sporting events without having to bring along a ticket.

Once you hand over your palm-print to the completely benevolent Amazon corporation , you’ll have unfettered access to each and every Whole Foods grocery store throughout the country . Amazon, after all, owns Whole Foods. Amazon One payments are also accepted at some Panera Bread locations , in addition to certain airports, stadiums and convenience stores.