New York man charged with assault by auto in wrong-way Paramus crash on Route 4

A New York man was charged in a wrong-way Paramus crash that left multiple people injured, authorities said on Monday.

Whigmer J. Villanueva, 56, of Harrison, New York, faces assault by auto charges and various summonses in the weekend crash, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

The crash occurred on Saturday, around 2:28 a.m. on Route 4 west, near the intersection with Paramus Road. According to the authorities, Villanueva was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Route 4 in a 2008 Toyota when it hit head-on with another vehicle.

Five victims were taken to nearby hospitals with various degrees of injuries, including one victim with serious injuries, officials said.

Villanueva is scheduled to appear in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack April 12.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paramus NJ crash on Route 4 leads to charges against NY man