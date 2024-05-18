York County Excellent Educator says former teachers inspired him

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Now the math department chairman at Bruton High School, Dr. Shawn Bowman has spent the last 20 years in classrooms across the country.

After serving in the army and getting his math degree in Oregon, he started teaching in Billings, Montana, before coming to Virginia five years ago.

Bowman says part of his inspiration to pursue this career comes from a few excellent teachers that he had while growing up.

He’s also one of the head track coaches — leading the charge to four team titles during his time behind the whistle. It’s all part of his goal to help students achieve what they want to achieve in life.

Bowman is a part of WAVY’s Excellent Educator series.

“I do what I do because it’s meaningful work,” Bowman said. “And for me, if I leave the world a better place than how I found it when I was a kid, then I think that I’ve lived a good life then.”

Bowman said he’s seeking his administration certification to someday help the next generation of teachers.

