New York City rattled by 4.7 earthquake: Live updates

Oliver O'Connell
An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the US Geological Survey said, with rumbling felt across the whole of the Eastern Seaboard by residents.

The agency reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centred near Lebanon, New Jersey.

The Fire Department of New York said there were no initial reports of damage.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted: “A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York.

“My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.”

An estimated 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook parts of New Jersey on Friday morning, sending smaller shakes throughout the great New York City area.

Around 10.30am the United States Geological Survey reported a small earthquake occurred near Whitehouse Station in New Jersey.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…