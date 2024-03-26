New York City mayor defends migrant debit card program as cost efficient and fraud resistant

NEW YORK — A pilot program to distribute preloaded debit cards to migrants for food and baby supplies is just that: a pilot and trial run, New York City officials said Tuesday amid backlash to that effort.

“We can take a look at it after six weeks and see what’s working and what’s not,” Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom said at a wide-ranging news conference.

The prepaid cards are intended to be used for groceries, diapers, baby formula and other necessities at local businesses. They’ve invited the condemnation by right-wing news media as simply another benefit for people who entered the country illegally and for the hefty contract involved in the rollout.

“There is no free money. These are not ATM cards. You can’t take cash out,” Deputy Mayor Fabien Levy said at the news conference.

Mayor Eric Adams and top aides also stressed that safeguards are in place to prevent fraud. They said the program saves the city money and prevents food waste.

The program launched Monday with 10 families and the pilot will expand to 115 families. Families of four getting $350 each week on their cards.

The mayor was additionally asked Tuesday if the debit cards send a “mixed message” to migrants crossing the southern border who may have been told both that the city has no room for them and that the government provides shelter and food and other services.

“It sends a mixed message when it’s distorted,” Adams said.

The mayor himself had been set to visit the border beginning Saturday but abruptly nixed the trip.

After three days with limited public details on what the trip entailed and why it had fallen apart, the mayor explained Tuesday that the U.S. State Department warned his team of gang violence and other dangers in his intended destination, Reynosa in Mexico, just south of McAllen, Texas.

The Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley had invited him after she recently visited Gracie Mansion to learn how the city is supporting migrants, Adams said. Sister Norma Pimental, executive director of the branch, did not respond to requests for comment.

“We wanted to make the right decision. I’m not going to put my team in harm’s way,” he said, adding that he plans to eventually reschedule the trip.

