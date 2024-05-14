New York appeals court upholds Donald Trump gag order in hush money trial

A New York court rejected former President Donald Trump’s appeal of the gag order in his hush money trial, which prevents him from talking about witnesses or jurors participating in the case.

Five judges on the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division's First Department ruled Tuesday that Judge Juan Merchan ruled correctly to protect the integrity of the trial.

“Justice Merchan properly determined that petitioner’s public statements posed a significant threat to the integrity of the testimony of witnesses and potential witnesses in this case as well,” the judges wrote.

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with attorneys Todd Blanche (L) and Emil Bove at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 14, 2024 in New York City.

Merchan issued the gag order to avoid intimidating or harassing participants in the trial. Merchan ruled Trump violated the gag order 10 times and fined him $10,000 – and threatened him with jail for future violations.

Gag orders were also upheld on appeal in Trump’s New York civil real estate fraud trial, where he was fined $15,000, and his federal election interference case.

But Trump, who contends the trial is political interference to keep him off the presidential campaign trail, has argued he has a First Amendment right to respond to his accusers.

“The gag order has to come off,” Trump told reporters Tuesday before entering the courtroom. “It’s a scam. It’s election interference.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump gag order upheld on appeal in New York hush money trial