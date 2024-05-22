YMCA after-school worker accused of secret peeping at Raleigh elementary school

A YMCA employee who worked in a Raleigh elementary school’s before- and after-school programs has been charged with secret peeping on campus.

Raleigh Police arrested Kajuan Markel Haywood, 22, on Tuesday on eight counts of felony secret peeping and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The alleged incidents happened April 16 after hours on Wiley Elementary School’s campus, according to a message that Principal Tracy Avery sent to parents on Wednesday.

The YMCA of the Triangle operates the before-school and after-school program at Wiley, on St. Mary’s Street in Raleigh. The YMCA said Haywood was a former part-time staff member.

“We have terminated the staff member from all YMCA programs and continue to fully cooperate with the Raleigh Police Department in their investigation,” said a statement Wednesday from the YMCA. “Please know that law enforcement has identified and contacted the victims.”

Lewd images of toddler

According to the arrest warrant, Haywood is accused of using a device “to create a photographic image of another underneath or through the person’s clothing for the purpose of viewing the person’s body or undergarments” without consent.

The ages of the multiple alleged peeping victims are not listed in the warrant.

But the warrant says the sexual exploitation of a minor charge involves Haywood possessing lewd images of a female toddler between the ages of 1 and 3.

Haywood is being held at the Wake County jail on a $30,000 secured bond. Avery said Haywood has also received a trespass notice that doesn’t allow him to return to the campus.

‘Obviously very disturbing’

Both the YMCA and Wiley said in their messages that they’re concerned about the safety of the people on campus.

“The allegations in the charges are obviously very disturbing,” Avery said. “Support services for students and staff will be made available to anyone who needs them.”

The YMCA said it has extensive child-safety protocols, including requiring youth staff to undergo background checks and child abuse prevention training.