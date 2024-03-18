Yes, this restaurant moved from Brooklyn to Texas near Fort Worth. Here’s the reason

This is a time of uncertainty for restaurants.

But that isn’t keeping new chefs away.

Four chef-driven restaurants have opened in recent days, including one by a TV celebrity chef and another that relocated here from Brooklyn.

More about that Brooklyn transplant in a moment. But if you’re counting, the new restaurants are:

▪ Cafe Americana, 403 E. Main St., Arlington, a new tapas restaurant from former Ober Here Filipino Rice Bowls chef Mark Guatelara.

▪ James Provisions, 290 Grapevine Highway, Hurst, a new casual burger and brunch bistro from a North Richland Hills native who decided to come home from New York City.

▪ Si Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 2949 Crockett St., Fort Worth, a second location for the popular Dallas restaurant with chef Jose Luis Lopez and owner Ildefonso Jimenez, a co-founder of Cafe Madrid.

▪ Teatro Bistro, 120 S. Main St., Grapevine, with Las Vegas chef Carla Pellegrino from The Food Network and Bravo TV’s “Top Chef.”

“Fallen” chocolate cake with blueberry-rose coulis and bee pollen at James Provisions.

The Colleyville-Hurst border is not known for chef-driven restaurants.

But that’s where chef and owner Deborah Williamson chose to move her Brooklyn bistro, James, after 15 years.

There’s a reason: She grew up in North Richland Hills, and came back to her home and friends.

“I didn’t want to be anywhere else,” Williamson said last week, ending James Provisions’ second week serving neighbors and those who were curious and wandered over from the supermarket nearby at Mid-Cities Boulevard.

Customers are “thrilled,” she said — “they say, ‘In order to get this kind of food we always had to go to Dallas or Fort Worth.’ “

James Provisions is not fancy. Not at all.

The “Favorite Bowl” at James Provisions has olive oil poached chicken, forbidden rice, beet hummus, kale, fennel and pickled radishes.

You order dinner and craft cocktails at the counter. The menu includes three burgers that regularly made New York’s “best” lists, along with a steak, a few entrees and lots of salads, bowls and sides.

The highlight might be the weekend brunch menu, with lemon-ricotta pancakes.

The menu is all-natural and paleo- or keto-friendly.

“It’s how I like to do food,” said Williamson, a self-taught foodie who switched from a marketing career.

Nothing is fried. The potatoes are baked with miso butter.

The interior is warehouse-like. There’s no bar, but an impressive list of cocktails to order at the counter including a dark-rum daiquiri, a passion-fruit margarita and a blood-orange bellini.

The simple interior at James Provisions.

You can tell right away that Williamson is from here. She introduces herself by saying, “I’m from the Mid-Cities,” an old term for the cities of Hurst and Euless back when Bedford and Colleyville were still small towns.

Williamson said some customers ask, “Why Hurst?”

“I get it,” she said — “but I want to be different.”

New York life is stressful and “I didn’t want that,” she said.

“This is where I want to be.”

It’s open for dinner weekdays, brunch and dinner weekends; 817-576-4323, james-provisions.com.