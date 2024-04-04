This year's total solar eclipse causes changes for Eid al-Fitr. Learn more about the delay

With Ramadan ending soon, sights are set on the next big celebration: Eid al-Fitr. But this year’s timing looks a little different thanks to the total solar eclipse.

Here’s what you should know.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Delaware Muslims filled the Bob Carpenter Center and the Delaware Field House at the University of Delaware on Friday April 21, 2023 to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the religious holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr, also known as the Festival of Sweets or Festival of Breaking the Fast, is celebrated by Muslims worldwide and marks the end of the monthlong dawn-to-sunset fasting that took place during Ramadan, the holy month of Islam.

Aside from marking the end of the monthlong fast, common celebrations for Eid al-Fitr include Eid prayers, festive meals, social gatherings, dressing up, visiting the graves of relatives, charitable and gift-giving.

When is Eid al-Fitr?

The Islamic calendar is tied to the lunar cycles, meaning Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha — the Holiday of Sacrifice — are celebrated on different days each year.

This year, Ramadan began at sundown on Sunday, March 10.

Once the holy month concludes, the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic calendar, are celebrated, but not until the new moon is seen. This means that Eid al-Fitr starts at different times around the world. Some Muslims choose to celebrate when the new moon appears over Mecca, according to the Pluralism Project.

Due to the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, the appearance of the Shawwal crescent moon will overlap with the event and not be visible until April 9, the 30th day of Ramadan, according to The National.

The solar eclipse seen from Glasgow Park in Glasgow in 2017.

Astronomers previously predicted that Eid al-Fitr would begin on April 9, but with the Shawwal crescent becoming visible on the night of April 8 in concurrence with the total eclipse, the moon will not be visible at the western horizon after sunset.

Given that Monday’s eclipse will occur in the afternoon, experts say that the moon phase would be too new at sunset for a crescent moon to be visible that evening.

Instead, the crescent birth before dawn will result in visibility after sunset on April 9 in most Islamic countries, with April 10 marking the first day of Shawwal and Eid al-Fitr, according to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

Official word on the arrival of Eid al-Fitr remains to be seen on Monday night, but with many reports announcing April 10 as the start of the celebrations, marking that date on your calendar sounds like a safe bet.

How is Eid al-Fitr celebrated?

The day begins with a special prayer service at the mosque, known as salat al-Eid, and includes the performance of the Eid salat, followed by a sermon from the imam.

After the prayer service, mosques are known to host carnivals and festivals with food and activities for children, bazaars and vendors.

In addition to paying zakat al-Fitr, a unique alms-tax for the needy that is required on Eid, some perform additional acts of charity on the day. Zakat is one of the five pillars of Islam.

A Muslim devotee offers special morning prayers to start the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of their holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Kashmiri Mosque in Kathmandu on April 22, 2023.

While celebrating with family over the three-day period, children often receive gifts like toys, clothes and jewelry. Parents reiterate the importance of fasting and serving Allah during the month, along with participating in celebrations and festivities with family, friends and their local Islamic community.

All celebrations serve as a way for the community to show their gratitude to Allah after fasting and reflecting during Ramadan.

A common greeting to wish other Muslims well during Eid al-Fitr is “Eid Mubarak,” meaning “blessed Eid.”

