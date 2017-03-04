Years Later, Casey Anthony Still Grabs Headline

It's been almost six years since she was acquitted, but earlier this week, Casey Anthony's name was in the headlines once more.

The Orlando, Florida, woman who was charged and acquitted in 2008 of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, may not have been innocent after all, said the judge who presided over the case. The judge said he believed Anthony had accidentally killed her daughter with chloroform.

The trial made national headlines in 2008 and Anthony has intermittently been in the headlines ever since.

June 15, 2008 — This was the day when Anthony claims she saw her daughter for the last time. According to Anthony, she dropped Caylee off at her babysitter’s house in Orlando. But when she went back to pick up Caylee, neither Caylee nor the babysitter where anywhere to be found.

July 15, 2009 — One month later, Caylee was reported missing and it wasn’t Anthony who reported it. In fact, it was Anthony’s mother, Cindy Anthony, who called 9-1-1 and said "I found out my granddaughter has been taken, she has been missing for a month." Cindy Anthony also said, "I found my daughter's car today and it smelled like there's been a dead body in the damn car,” but she later retracted that statement.

When police asked why Anthony did not report her daughter missing, she said she was looking for her daughter herself.

July 16, 2008 — The next day, Anthony was arrested and charged with child neglect. She told police that she couldn’t find her daughter at her babysitter’s house one month before, and she said she had launched her own investigation into looking for her missing daughter. But police found that the babysitter’s apartment had been neglected for more than 140 days — far longer than Anthony claimed Caylee and the babysitter had been missing.

July 22, 2008 — Detectives revealed they found strands of hair that resembled Caylee’s hair in the trunk of the Anthonys’ family car. Dogs also smelled human decomposition in the trunk. That’s when police officially named Anthony a person of interest.

July 24, 2008 — Cindy Anthony said she saw her granddaughter in Georgia. However, police were never able to verify the report.

Sept. 1, 2008 — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying that police believed Caylee was no longer alive.

Sept. 5, 2008 — Anthony was released from jail after an anonymous donor paid her $50,000 bond “because of the belief that Ms. Anthony’s constitutional rights have been grossly violated,” Anthony’s attorney said.

Sept. 29, 2008 — Anthony returned to jail after she was arrested on multiple charges including child neglect, lying to investigators and petty theft.

Oct. 2, 2008 — Police named Anthony a suspect in her daughter’s disappearance.

Oct. 14, 2008 — Police charged Anthony with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter and providing false information to law enforcement.

Oct. 24, 2008 — Police found evidence of chloroform and chemical compounds consistent with body decomposition in the trunk of Anthony’s car.

Dec. 11, 2008 — A skull belonging to a small child was found half a mile from Anthony’s home. Police said they were “somewhat confident” that the skeletal remains belonged to Caylee.

Dec. 19, 2008 — Police announced that, due to results of DNA testing, they confirmed that the human remains belonged to Caylee.

Jan 23, 2009 — Caylee’s grandfather, George Anthony, was found despondent and under the influence of alcohol and medication, police said. Authorities also discovered a five-page suicide note he’d written.

April 13, 2009 — Despite the fact that prosecutors said they wouldn’t seek the death penalty in December, they changed their minds and announced their decision in April.

Dec. 18, 2009 — Judge Stan Strickland ruled that Anthony could face the death penalty, deciding that it should best be left up to a jury whether Casey should be executed.

April 7, 2010 — More information was discovered about the case when Anthony’s jailhouse letters and inmate police interviews were released. One inmate claimed Anthony said she used to “knock out” Caylee — possibly with chloroform — at night so that Anthony could go out at night and avoid hiring a babysitter.

May 25, 2011 — The trial began with Anthony’s lawyer, Jose Baez, opening her defense. He said Caylee had accidentally drowned in the family’s pool June 16, 2008, and he claimed Anthony’s father George had helped with the coverup. Anthony’s attorneys also said she was sexually abused by her father and her brother.